Local briefs: L-M alum Sanders win MVC newcomer award; Wilton golf splits against Tipton

Sanders earns MVC honor

UNI freshman Kylee Sanders, a Louisa-Muscatine graduate, was named the Missouri Valley Conference softball newcomer of the week Tuesday.

In three games last week against Evansville, Sanders hit .455 with five hits in 11 appearances and had an .818 slugging percentage, including an RBI triple as she had four RBIs in the series. She scored three runs in the series.

Sanders is batting .306 on the season with 11 RBIs, seven doubles, one triple and one home run. She also has four stolen bases.

Wilton girls golf beats Tipton, boys lose

Joann Martin's meet-low score of 54 paced the Wilton Beavers girls golf team to a two-stroke win over Tipton on Monday (257-259). The Beaver boys, however, came up short, losing to the Tigers, 165-205, at Tipton Golf and Country Club.

Bob Ryan led Tipton the Tipton boys in shooting 36. Gage Oien shot a 47 for the Wilton low, but the Tigers had Ryan and three others shoot 46 or under.

For the girls, Kailee Martin recorded a 62 and Alexa Garvin a 65 for Wilton. The Tipton girls were led by a 54 from Kaitlyn Curry.

