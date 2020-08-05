LOCAL BRIEFS: MMGC to host foot golf tournament; Riverhawks close out season

Foot golf tournament at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be holding a foot golf tournament on Aug. 19, with a shotgun start beginning at 1 p.m.

All ages are welcome. The adult tournament is open to ages 17 and up and will start at 5:30 p.m.

Participants can play in groups or two or four.

The tournament will be played on the front nine, arranged into 18 foot golf holes, of the Muscatine Municipal Course. Soccer balls will be used instead of golf balls. The rules are similar to regular golf, but no clubs are used. Holes will be to the sides of the greens and consist of red flags and 21-inch cups.

The Flickinger Learning Center, a nonprofit organization for after school programming, will sponsor the event. Admission is $20 for students and $25 for adults. Registration closes on Aug. 15. To register, send an email to FLC@flickingerlearningcenter.org or contact Carol at 563-607-0743.

