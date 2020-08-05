LOCAL BRIEFS: MMGC to host foot golf tournament; Riverhawks close out season

Foot golf tournament at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course
The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be holding a foot golf tournament on Aug. 19, with a shotgun start beginning at 1 p.m.
All ages are welcome. The adult tournament is open to ages 17 and up and will start at 5:30 p.m.
Participants can play in groups or two or four.
The tournament will be played on the front nine, arranged into 18 foot golf holes, of the Muscatine Municipal Course. Soccer balls will be used instead of golf balls. The rules are similar to regular golf, but no clubs are used. Holes will be to the sides of the greens and consist of red flags and 21-inch cups.
The Flickinger Learning Center, a nonprofit organization for after school programming, will sponsor the event. Admission is $20 for students and $25 for adults. Registration closes on Aug. 15. To register, send an email to FLC@flickingerlearningcenter.org or contact Carol at 563-607-0743.
Riverhawks look to end season on high note
The Muscatine Riverhawks, a semi-pro football team that competes in the MA8FL, have a 4-2 record this season going into their home finale against the Burlington Express on Aug. 9. The game will be played on the Muscatine High School turf field at 2 p.m.
The Riverhawks will also host the first round of the league's playoffs at MHS on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. against the Effingham County Storm.
Muscatine has competed in the MA8FL for five seasons and has participated in the playoffs each year, wining the league in 2018.
The game against Burlington is Military Appreciation Day. Admission for all remaining games is $3 to enter, but military veterans and children under 10 can enter for free.
