Four Muskies earn MAC honors
The Muscatine volleyball team had four players receive Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention honors Tuesday.
Juniors Rylie Moss, Madison Petersen and Kaylynn Salyars and senior Hannah Wieskamp were recognized.
Petersen led the Muskies with 1.94 kills per set. Moss was Muscatine's leader in digs at 3.3 per set and Wieskamp recorded a team-high 36 blocks. Salyars averaged a team-best 3.89 assists and just more than two digs per set.
Davenport Assumption freshman Ava Schubert was recognized as the conference's player of the year. Assumption's Bre Scherler, North Scott's Taryn VanEarwage and Pleasant Valley's Amber Hall shared coach of the year honors.
