Local briefs: West Liberty joins IHMVCU; Mashek Academic All-state HM

IHMVCU Shootout adds two more

The IHMVCU Shootout has added two more teams to the 2021 slate, currently scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9.

The girls basketball shootout, which has been under the leadership of Gary Thrapp for the past four seasons, had already expanded to nine games, up from the original seven, and has added two more participants in West Liberty and Mercer County.

The event will be played in two venues — six games at Augustana College's Carver Center and four at Moline's Wharton Field House. Matchups will be determined in December.

Mercer County is coming off a trip to an Illinois Class 2A regional championship game, while West Liberty finished with a 19-5 record and reached an Iowa Class 3A regional final this past season.

L-M's Mashek honorable mention on Academic All-state

Louisa-Muscatine's Max Mashek was named honorable mention to Iowa's Academic All-state wrestling team.

Mashek finished his senior season with a record of 25-13 at the 152-pound weight class.

At the SEISC meet, Mashek took third, then went on to take second at the Class 1A Section 16 meet and third at the Class 1A District 8 meet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0