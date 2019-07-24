The all-conference teams were announced for the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball season and Muscatine's Drew Logel was selected to the first team as a first baseman.
Logel, a senior, led the Muskies with a .406 batting average, .468 on-base-percentage and .753 slugging percentage. He also had team-best numbers in runs scored (25), hits (39), doubles (11), triples (4), home runs (5), runs batted in (28) and stolen bases (5).
The Muscatine senior also pitched for the Muskies, going 1- with a 4.57 ERA and .284 batting average against.
Three other Muskies were given an honorable mention distinction. They were seniors Bryce Owen and Chandler Matos along with sophomore Dawson Toborg.
Matos had the team's second-best batting average with a .272 mark. Toborg was second to Logel on the team in hits (23) and runs scored (21). Owen hit two home runs on the season (second most on the team) and drove in 14 runs.
Jack Young of Pleasant Valley and Nick Gottilla of Assumption were named co-Players of the Year. Assumption head coach Greg Thissen was named MAC Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.