It’s been a pretty tough year for the Muscatine baseball team.
But that hasn’t stopped senior Drew Logel from continuing to work and be there for his team.
Through the wins and losses - and even injury - Logel has not only played through it all, but he’s continued to improve year over year, game to game throughout his career with the Muskies.
And he'll have the opportunity to continue to get better at the next level as he has committed to playing baseball for Cornell College in Mount Vernon next season.
Logel has been a key factor on and off the field for a Muscatine team that sits at 7-16-1.
“(Drew) just brings that quiet confidence,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “We can always count on him.”
This season, Logel has done a little bit of everything for the Muskies.
In 75 at-bats so far this year, Logel has a batting average of .386.
He’s also hit six home runs, including a three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning against Davenport North last Thursday to pull the Muskies even with the Wildcats perhaps the biggest hit of the season for Muscatine.
The game was called a tie at 6-6 due to weather.
“A lot of teams pitched around him, intentionally walked him, but he’s done a great job this year just trying to hit his pitch,” said Pippert, “he’s the quiet leader of our team.”
To date, the Muskie senior leads the team in runs scored (19), hits (29), RBIs (28), stolen bases (four) and is tied for the team lead in doubles with seven.
Logel has also seen some time on the mound. In just over 24 innings, he has a 1-2 record with a 3.45 ERA and a .269 batting average against. He also leads the team in strikeouts with 21. A battle with swelling in his knee has prevented the senior from pitching more this season.
“It’s really important to me that I can help our team to succeed and sometimes we just need a little boost to get the team doing," Logel said. "That’s what I try to do."
To put numbers on his improvement, last season Logel ended his junior season with a .264 average and a .309 OBP. He had no home runs and 14 runs batted in, compared to the 28 he has thus far as a senior.
“I just try to stay positive and support (my) teammates,” Logel said. “And I’m proud that I’ve gotten to play four years of baseball with my friends and build relationships and just have fun playing baseball.”
“We’ve seen a lot of growth, a lot of coming together," Pippert said. "The senior class has done a great job of buying in and accepting some changes, still working hard, making sure that we’re good teammates.”
This season, Logel has been counted on to fill in the gaps wherever needed, setting an example for the team, not just this year, but for the baseball program going forward.
“I believe that if you work really hard, you’ll eventually see success,” said Logel. “The underclassmen, their future is really bright, I can tell. If they put in work and do what they’re supposed to do and listen to the coaches they're going to do well.”
“It means a lot (to me) to play for Muscatine,” the Muskie senior added. “That’s who we play for. We try to make our community proud. Just put it all out there on the line and play hard.”
For Pippert, the Muskies' first-year head coach, Logel has provided an example and approach that can be passed on in order to continue building the program.
"The fact that he works on the mental approach is something the younger kids need to look at," said the Muskie coach.
