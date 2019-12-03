Although it’s only the second game of the season, the Muscatine girls basketball team felt like a win, or at least a competitive showing, was of utmost importance at home against Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night.
The Muskies dropped their opener against Cedar Rapids Prairie last week. And their next six games are on the road. In fact, the Muskies won’t have another home game until five days before Christmas. Plus, the team is still finding itself without returning leading scorer Alicia Garcia, the junior UNI commit who will miss the season with a knee injury.
So the Muskies were not only looking to get a home win while they can but also finding out on the fly who on the roster can deliver wins for them.
Monday night at home against the Spartans, it was junior guard Zoey Long who led Muscatine to a 36-27 win over Pleasant Valley with a game-high 18 points.
The game started off slow. The Muskies shot just 3 of 12 in the first quarter while Pleasant Valley went 2 of 7. The opening frame ended with Muscatine out front 7-4.
Not only did the scoring pick up with the start of the second quarter, but so did the pace of the game.
Throughout most of the game, Muscatine played a full-court zone press that gave the Spartans problems at times. The additional pressure helped cause 16 Pleasant Valley turnovers.
“I couldn’t have been more pleased with our defense,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “We decided to open it up into the full court a little more … that was effective for us tonight, I thought they did a nice job with our defense. Hopefully, that kept (Pleasant Valley) out of rhythm.”
The Muskies held a 15-10 advantage toward the end of the second quarter when Long was fouled shooting a three with 1.4 seconds left. Long made all three free throws to extend the lead before halftime.
Aside from Perez-Johson's 17 points, Pleasant Valley couldn’t sustain much of an offensive attack. Perez-Johnson was a handful for the Muskies, especially late with 13 second-half points. Perez-Johnson scored all of PV's points in the fourth quarter, and all but four of the Spartans’ second-half points.
The Muskies were inefficient offensively, but they continued to get good shots. And even when they didn’t fall, the good looks put pressure on the Spartan defense.
“We took a little better care of the ball as a whole tonight," Orvis said. “We wanted to keep the tempo up, and I thought we got good shots. We missed some bunnies around the basket, we missed some good open threes that I thought were good shots for us. I’d like to see us be a little more efficient and even continue to clean up some passing, but even from the other night against Prairie to this game, I thought it was a cleaner effort offensively and overall.
“I loved how competitive we were. I thought we were the first to loose balls, I loved that we were on the floor, we changed possession a lot of times, and that was a good step forward for our group.”
Muscatine displayed a nice inside-out mix with Long providing some volume shooting from outside while juniors Madi Petersen and Avarie Eagle provided some size and rebounding down low.
Long ended 4 of 13 from the floor but stayed aggressive on the offensive end. She was also a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Muskies were 10-for-12 from the charity stripe.
“That’s a big one,” Orvis said. “It’s our last home game for a while and I love what the kids are doing in practice. Hopefully, this can be a good confidence booster and get a little momentum going for us before we hit the road.”
