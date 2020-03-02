Long named to all-MAC first team; Petersen, Woepking honorable mention

Three members of the Muscatine girls basketball team were recognized as part of the release of the Mississippi Athletic Conference all-conference teams.

Zoey Long was selected to the team's first team.

Long averaged 13 points per game this season for the Muskies. The junior shot just over 38 percent from the field and 32 percent on three-pointers, of which she made 52 on the season. Long became the Muskies' career leader in three-pointers made this season.

Petersen averaged 6.8 points per game and was the Muskies' leading rebounder with a total of 163 on the season. The junior also had a team-leading 18 blocks this year.

Woepking was Muscatine's second-leading scorer behind Long, averaging seven points per contest. As a senior, Woepking led led the Muskies in assists and steals with 38 apiece.

As a team, the Muskies finished 11-11 overall and 8-8 in conference play, putting them fifth in the MAC.

North Scott's Grace Boffeli was awarded the Player of the Year distinction and her coach, TJ Case, won MAC Coach of the Year.

