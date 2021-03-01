Long, Petersen land on all-conference first team

The Mississippi Athletic Conference announced its all-conference teams for the 2020-21 girls basketball season, and the Muscatine Muskies were one of two team to have two representatives named to the first team.
Zoey Long and Madi Petersen, both seniors, were named first-teamers along with Taylor Veach and Allison Meadows of Central DeWitt to make up half of the eight spots.
Central DeWitt's Veach was named conference player of the year while the Sabers' coach, Chad Specht, won MAC coaching honors.
Specht's team finished 16-2 to finish atop the conference standings, though the MAC is not officially recognizing a conference champion due to the complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muscatine finished in sixth at 9-9.
Long led the Muskies in scoring with 12.2 points per game. She also ends her career as the MHS record holder in career 3-pointers made with 160.
Petersen scored 10.6 points a game while also leading the Muskies in rebounds at 6.6 per contest.
Muscatine senior Rylie Moss was also named to the team as an honorable mention.
Girls basketball
All-Mississippi Athletic Conference
First team
Taylor Veach, jr., Central DeWitt; Allison Meadows, jr., Central DeWitt; Bella Sims, sr., Davenport North; Zoey Long, sr., Muscatine; A.J. Schubert, so., Assumption; Ashley Fountain, sr., North Scott; Halle Vice, so., Pleasant Valley; Madi Petersen, sr., Muscatine
Second team
Hattie Aanestad, so., Bettendorf; Me’Kiyah Harris, sr., Davenport North; Samantha Scott, sr., North Scott; Adriauna Mayfield, jr., Davenport Central; Acorianna Lard, sr., Davenport Central; Kaitlyn Powell, jr., Davenport West; Faith Furness, so., Bettendorf; Dawsen Dorsey, jr., Assumption
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Anna Wohlers, sr.; Olivia Wardlow, sr.; Bettendorf -- Izzy Appel, jr.; Central DeWitt -- Talbot Kinney, sr.; Grace Pierce, sr.; Clinton -- Mackenzie Cooley, sr.; Molly Shannon, sr.; Davenport Central -- Sydney George, sr.; Davenport North -- Ivy Wilmington, sr.; Jordan Burch, sr.; Davenport West -- Ashlyn Utterback, sr.; Muscatine -- Rylie Moss, sr.; North Scott -- Makayla Farnum, fr.; Hattie Hagedorn, so.; Lexi Ward, so.; Pleasant Valley -- Emily Wood, sr.; Jessie Clemons, fr.