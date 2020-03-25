Long provided stability for Muskies in season of uncertainty

“We just came off a loss the night before, so we were just trying to prove that we could play teams tough,” Long said. “It was really fun to hit that shot at the end.”

Long’s 284 points scored this season accounted for a tick under 33 percent of the Muskies’ total 867 points scored on the year. With 23 assists on the year, Long either scored or assisted on 40 percent of all Muskie points.

“It was just fantastic to see Zoey come into her own this year,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “I think her work ethic and the reps and time she puts in has always been there, but to see that multiply and really fuel her this season was great.”

Long’s 13 points per game was second in the MAC only to North Scott’s Grace Boffeli, who averaged 28.6 this season.

Long was the Muskies’ leading scorer in 17 of their 21 games and recorded 21 steals, 41 rebounds and three blocks. As one of Muscatine's primary ball-handlers, she only averaged 1.3 turnovers per game.

“When you look at what she does for our team overall, she handles the ball, she inbounds the ball for us a lot, she gets us set when we need to kind of regroup and get into an offense," Orvis said. "And I think her defense has really improved too.”