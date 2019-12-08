MARION, Iowa — Less than 24 hours after a conference road loss to Davenport Central, the Muscatine girls basketball found itself in another tight game Saturday afternoon.
This time, the Muskies rallied and closed it out.
Junior Zoey Long hit a step-back 3-pointer before the buzzer to propel Muscatine past Linn-Mar 40-37 in overtime at Linn-Mar High School.
Emily Woepking had a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Muscatine (2-2) while Long finished with eight points and sophomore Grace Bode chipped in seven.
The Muskies trailed 15-8 after the opening quarter and were down by a dozen at halftime.
They whittled the deficit to eight after three quarters and overcame a seven-point margin in the final four minutes to force overtime. Muscatine limited Linn-Mar to two points in the final period.
In the overtime, the teams traded baskets before Long's game-winner.
Keegan Krejca paced Linn-Mar with 14 points and Alexis Beier had 11.
Muscatine won despite shooting 33 percent from the field and 9 of 18 at the foul line. Madi Petersen matched Woepking with seven rebounds.
Coach Susan Orvis' team continues its five-game road swing Tuesday night at Clinton. The varsity girls game tips off at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.