Long, Sanders, Dickey recognized on all-region teams; Orvis as coach

The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association announced its selections for the Iowa all-region teams on Monday.

Muscatine's Zoey Long was named to the Class 5A Region 8 team. Long was also just named a to the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference first team.

The Muskie junior scored a team-high 13 points a game during the 2019-20 season while adding 23 assists and 21 steals to go with 41 total rebounds.

Davenport North's Bella Sims was the only other junior to make the region's team with Long. North senior Camry Dillie and Prairie's Mallory McDermott and Sidney McCrea were also recognized on the team.

Long wasn't the only Muskie recognized, however. Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis was named the region's top coach for this season.

Muscatine finished 8-8 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season under Orvis and went 11-11 overall.

Two other area players were named to the Class 2A Region 6 team in Wapello's Eryka Dickey and Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders.