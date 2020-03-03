Long, Sanders, Dickey recognized on all-region teams; Orvis as coach

The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association announced its selections for the Iowa all-region teams on Monday.
Muscatine's Zoey Long was named to the Class 5A Region 8 team. Long was also just named a to the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference first team.
The Muskie junior scored a team-high 13 points a game during the 2019-20 season while adding 23 assists and 21 steals to go with 41 total rebounds.
Davenport North's Bella Sims was the only other junior to make the region's team with Long. North senior Camry Dillie and Prairie's Mallory McDermott and Sidney McCrea were also recognized on the team.
Long wasn't the only Muskie recognized, however. Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis was named the region's top coach for this season.
Muscatine finished 8-8 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season under Orvis and went 11-11 overall.
Two other area players were named to the Class 2A Region 6 team in Wapello's Eryka Dickey and Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders.
Dickey, a senior, led the Arrows to a 19-5 mark this season by averaging a team-best 13.5 points per game while shooting just over 47 percent from the floor. Further, she grabbed a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest. Dickey also added 44 assists and 36 steals.
Sanders put up 20.3 points a game in the 15 games she played this season. She also led the Falcons in blocks (with 21) and steals (92). The Falcon junior accumulated 106 rebounds as well.
Isabel Manning (Van Buren), Sasha Koenig (West Branch), Taryn Scheuemann (Van Buren), Helaina Hilyard (Mediapolis) and Isabella Smith (Danville) rounded out the rest of the Class 2A Region 6 squad.
West Branch's Jarod Tylee was named coach of the year for the region.