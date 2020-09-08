Louisa-Muscatine battles to four-set win over Hillcrest Academy

LETTS, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons knew there would be plenty to work on, regardless of the outcome against the Hillcrest Ravens.
While some teams are around double-digit matches played, Tuesday night was just the second for the Falcons.
And on the other side, the Ravens proved ready for a battle.
L-M took an early lead in the first set, but from that point on, the Falcons would spend a considerable amount of time playing from behind.
In the end, though, Louisa-Muscatine’s athleticism was just too much for Hillcrest Academy, and the Falcons came out a four-set winner, 21-14, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19.
“We haven’t played enough matches yet,” said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Ken Spielbaruer. “But we had some players make some really big plays tonight. … We got better from the first set on. We had 46 errors in our first game, I know we didn’t have that many tonight.”
Things got a bit emotional before the game, as the Falcons recognized their seven seniors.
“We’ve had sisters and friends graduate and go through Senior Night,” said senior Mallory Mashek. “Tonight was finally our turn.”
Even though the Ravens won the third set, it was the second that really swung things, giving L-M a two-set cushion.
Hillcrest took a 5-0 lead to start the second, but the Falcons came back to force a tie at eight points apiece. After that, no team would hold more than a three-point lead before a failed Raven kill attempt ended it.
“We know that when we get down, it doesn’t mean we’re going to lose. We just need to work harder to come back,” said Mashek.
L-M setter McKenna Hohenadel spread kill opportunities around nicely for the Falcons, but when things got tight, the junior setter routinely looked to hitter Kylee Sanders to get points when the Falcons needed them most.
When things were looking dire to start the match, a Sanders kill pulled the L-M (2-0) deficit to two at 6-4. The senior then took over service and by the time Hillcrest (0-5) next scored, it was 14-7.
Sanders finished with 19 kills to lead the Falcon attack.
Hohenadel ended the contest with 25 assists to six different teammates.
In the fourth, three straight Sanders kills made it 8-4. But the resilient Ravens eventually pulled to within 20-18 late before a kill by L-M senior Joslin Crumly sparked a run by the Falcons that ended it. Louisa-Muscatine only allowed Hillcrest one more point before cementing the victory.
The Falcons have some big-game experience to lean on, with many of their players being part of the three-time state-qualifying softball team. Playing on a big stage, albeit a different sport, makes L-M feel battle-tested.
“We’re used to competition, it just motivates us,” Sanders said. “It makes us work harder, honestly, because we know what it feels like to be down, and we just push each other harder and harder.”
