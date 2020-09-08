Louisa-Muscatine battles to four-set win over Hillcrest Academy

Hillcrest took a 5-0 lead to start the second, but the Falcons came back to force a tie at eight points apiece. After that, no team would hold more than a three-point lead before a failed Raven kill attempt ended it.

“We know that when we get down, it doesn’t mean we’re going to lose. We just need to work harder to come back,” said Mashek.

L-M setter McKenna Hohenadel spread kill opportunities around nicely for the Falcons, but when things got tight, the junior setter routinely looked to hitter Kylee Sanders to get points when the Falcons needed them most.

When things were looking dire to start the match, a Sanders kill pulled the L-M (2-0) deficit to two at 6-4. The senior then took over service and by the time Hillcrest (0-5) next scored, it was 14-7.

Sanders finished with 19 kills to lead the Falcon attack.

Hohenadel ended the contest with 25 assists to six different teammates.

In the fourth, three straight Sanders kills made it 8-4. But the resilient Ravens eventually pulled to within 20-18 late before a kill by L-M senior Joslin Crumly sparked a run by the Falcons that ended it. Louisa-Muscatine only allowed Hillcrest one more point before cementing the victory.