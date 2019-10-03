LETTS, Iowa -- Off to one of the best starts in school history, Louisa-Muscatine still isn’t content.
In fact, the Falcons think there’s some meat left on the bone in terms of reaching their potential. Even as impressive as their win over then-undefeated Mediapolis in Week 3 was.
“We knew we worked hard in the offseason,” head coach Eric Gabe said. “We have high expectations (for) ourselves and our expectation was (that) we were going to be better than last year.
“We knew we had a good senior class, a lot of (players) returning … this is year eight of being a head coach, I’ve had some really good senior leadership, I’ve had some poor senior leadership and usually, the season reflects that.”
The Falcons' 4-1 start has them sitting atop the Class 2A, District 5 standings. In the previous three seasons, L-M has compiled an 8-19 record.
“We have to play like we’re trying to go 1-0 every game,” senior Gabe Hayes said, “(but) I’m proud because we’ve never won four games before in a season until this year.”
L-M has embraced its “Falcon tough” slogan, a motto worn on the back of their helmets. But the truth is, it’s become much more than just a slogan.
“We talk about being ‘Falcon tough’ as being part of our culture,” said Gabe. “It has everything to do with doing the right thing. Starting at ground level – tear it down to the studs is what we did – and it really just comes back to ‘what are you going to do for your teammates, what are you going to do for yourselves, what are you going to do for L-M?’ and that has really been exhibited throughout our year.”
That sentiment has trickled down to the players.
“To me, it means that (we) have each other’s backs,” quarterback Chase Kruse said. “Everyone here can depend on everyone else.”
Kruse is the main power source for the offense. The senior sits at 691 rushing yards and 278 yards through the air with 11 total touchdowns.
“Being Falcon tough is being where you’re supposed to be and doing what you’re supposed to do,” senior Maxwell McCulley said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s out on the field, in the classroom, in the weight room or out in public, (we’re) setting a good example for our community.”
The team has increasingly viewed football less like a game, but more of a bonding experience that they get to live out in real-time, in front of each other and their town.
“Falcon tough is being selfless,” senior Brock Jeamby said, “caring more about the team than yourself.”
And the members of the L-M football team see that type of attitude as something that has taken years of playing with each other to galvanize. It's part of a camaraderie that might be tougher to accomplish in a bigger school, being around a revolving door of classmates.
“I came here from Muscatine seventh grade year and I just knew everyone almost immediately,” Caleb Steele said, “I felt like I’ve been here my whole life, I know everybody and have made friends that I’ll have for my whole life.”
“I could care less about the record, I’m just proud of how well we’ve come together as a team.”
On the field, the result is evident.
“Chase Kruse doesn’t care if he gets 10 yards or 110 yards, he cares about winning and being successful as a team,” Gabe said. “That’s the exact same for everyone else here.
“The win over Mediapolis, we had five or six freshmen that touched the field,” said Gabe, “The best part about our team is that nobody cares who gets theirs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.