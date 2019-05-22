Like so many student-athletes across the state this week, Louisa-Muscatine’s Chase Kruse barely had time to catch his breath before trading in his track spikes for baseball cleats.
Kruse went from state track last weekend to getting ready for the Falcons’ season-opening baseball game today.
But Kruse knows something about hitting the ground running.
The junior ran 57.03 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles to take eighth place in Class 2A during the state meet at Drake University in Des Moines this past weekend. As a sophomore, Kruse was 18th in the same event.
“Everything kept getting better and better leading up to districts and eventually state,” Kruse said.
He also ran the opening leg for the Falcons’ 20-place 400-meter relay squad. The quartet, which included juniors Kaden Schneider, Brock Jeamby and senior Karson Cantrell, finished in a time of 45.65.
“(Chase) was a great leader this season. We only had one senior on our team this year, so he and a couple of our other juniors really stepped up to be leaders on our team,” Louisa-Muscatine track and field coach Caleb Hainey said. “He’s not really a vocal one, but he’s one that’s always there leading by example and always doing the right things.”
As for baseball, Kruse is one of Louisa-Muscatine’s top returning players, having ended last season with a .391 on-base percentage.
He’s also not afraid to show off that track background. Kruse scored 15 runs and hit three doubles for the Falcons. He also was a perfect 12 for 12 on stolen base attempts in 2018.
Kruse said being successful in track and baseball takes a combination of a tough mental mindset and a conducive environment.
“A lot is just determination, and a lot of it is my coaches,” he said. “The (coaches) always want to get the best out of me, and I always want to give them my best, so we have that connection together. It just always seems to work out in the end.
“I love it here. The coaches always try to push me to be better and go harder. They’re never complacent with how I am, they always want to see me succeed and go further than I think I can. They always know that I can go even further. That goes for the teammates I have as well.”
As much as Kruse feeds off his coaches and teammates, he gives back as much, according to Hainey.
“Great leader. Great competitor. A four-sport athlete that excels in whatever sport he’s in,” Hainey said about Kruse, who also wrestles and plays quarterback for the football team at L-M.
Falcons baseball coach Casey Cantrell was concise but effusive in his praise for Kruse.
“He’s everything a coach could dream (of),” Cantrell said.
