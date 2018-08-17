Louisa-Muscatine volleyball coach Andi Martinez could hardly contain her excitement when talking about the upcoming season.
That hasn’t been the case in recent history for the Falcons, who were 4-23 last season and have compiled an 11-117 record over the last five years. But Martinez can sense that this could be the year that all changes for Louisa-Muscatine.
“The girls have been working really hard this summer, and we’ve made a ton of progress,” Martinez said. “I’m just amazed at what I’m seeing already.”
The Falcons return a handful of contributors in seniors Mariah Pugh, Mallory Hohenadel and Katie Koppe as well as junior Maisy Howell.
Their progress, along with the promise shown by newcomers Shadyn Bishop, Laken Werner, Ragan Downing and Abby Kinsley, has given Martinez reason to believe her team can compete in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.
“I’ve got really high expectations,” Martinez said. "The kids are really excited, we’ve started turning the program around a little bit.”
Pugh had the most solo blocks in the conference last season, and the Falcons also return an experienced setter in Howell and an improved libero in Koppe.
Louisa-Muscatine has impressed Martinez with its work in the Sigourney winter league and in scrimmaging at Iowa Wesleyan over the summer. Now the second-year coach is ready for the Falcons to do it when it counts.
“I’m expecting us to compete well in our conference and get more in the win column,” Martinez said. “I’m starting to see a change in the girls’ mindset. Expectations are really, really high.”
Wildcats look to take step forward: The offseason has been an inconsistent one, but Columbus coach Lori Beelen understands and is tolerable of it.
“Our kids are involved in so many activities,” Beelen said. “A lot play softball, probably a third of my team show livestock.”
Because of that, the Wildcats haven’t had much of an offseason together as a unit. When they did get on the court, Beelen liked what she saw.
“I saw a lot of easy communication,” Beelen said. “Sometimes you have to re-establish communication and how you work together and I saw a lot of that already happening. I think we’re there.”
The Wildcats, who finished 5-26 a season ago, return five key contributors in Kayla Beenen, Emma Milder, Taylor Howell, Angie Byas and Vanessa Mena. Howell was a defensive specialist last season, but will make the move to setter this fall.
If that transition goes smoothly, Beelen can see her team competing to place in the top half of the conference.
“A realistic goal is to be in the top half of the conference,” Beelen said. “I know several are rebuilding, but I think we have an opportunity this year. We just have to take advantage of that.”
Arrows enter rebuilding year: The Wapello volleyball program will have an entirely new look when it begins its 2018 season.
Danielle Wolfe will take the place of Ken Spielbauer, who stepped down after 21 years at the helm.
Also, the Arrows lost four seniors off last season’s 20-12 team, which includes their leaders in kills, digs, assists and blocks from a year ago as well as Mariah Mitchell, who had 200 more kills than anybody else in the conference and is now a freshman at Western Illinois.
“It’s a growing year because there are a lot of young girls on the team,” Wolfe said. “There’s really nobody left who has played a huge role on varsity before like when we had some of the big power hitters."
Regardless, Wapello still has high hopes for the 2018 season.
Outside hitters Denalyn Lanz (senior) and Grace Ealey (sophomore) return and Gracie Gustison is the only other player with any varsity experience. Those three mixed in with newcomers Holly Massner (setter) and sophomore Courtney Matthews give Wolfe reason for optimism.
