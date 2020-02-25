Massner finds a home at Northwestern State

With each shot he takes, Trenton Massner feels more at home on the basketball court at Northwestern State.
One week ago tonight, Nicholls State found out just how comfortable the 6-foot-2 sophomore from Wapello is feeling at his new basketball home.
Massner knocked down nine of the 10 shots he attempted in the Southland Conference game, including all four of his attempts from 3-point range as part of an effort which added up to a career-high 22 points.
“It felt like I was back in high school again,’’ Massner said. “Everything felt good. I’m feeling more comfortable here with every game.’’
As the Demons prepare for a game tonight at Stephen F. Austin, Massner averages 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and has started 19 of the 22 games he has played in while realizing his dreams of competing for a Division I program.
It was two years ago that Massner led Wapello High School to its first Iowa state tournament appearance in basketball since 1994, earning Class 2A all-state honors not only in basketball but also in baseball and in track where he was a third-place finisher in the high jump and 400 meters.
His goal coming out of high school was to play Division I basketball at the collegiate level, but to take that step Massner had to earn that opportunity by spending his freshman year at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.
He was able to gain an understanding of the physicality of the college game there and learned what it was like to be well scouted and what it took to counter that.
“I wasn’t an AAU guy. I liked baseball and being part of my high school team there too much to give it up, so I had to find a different route,’’ Massner said. “Southeastern proved to be the perfect fit for me. It was a good level of basketball and it got me where I wanted to go.’’
A connection to the Wapello program assisted in making that happen.
Northwestern State assistant coach Jacob Spielbauer is also a Wapello graduate and is the son of long-time Wapello coach Ken Spielbauer.
His recruitment of Massner began following his season at the junior-college level and he convinced Massner that he would have an opportunity to contribute at Northwestern State.
“The big thing I had to decide was if I wanted to go that far away from home. I went to camp here in high school so I knew the campus, the facilities, and at the end of the day it seemed like the right thing for me to do,’’ Massner said.
He’s found a basketball home in Natchitoches, Louisiana, where coach Mike McConathy is in his 19th season.
Massner underwent knee surgery prior to the start of the season, something that forced him to miss three games before making his Northwestern State debut in a game at Tulane.
“It slowed me down a bit in the preseason, but I’m back to doing everything and I feel good on the court right now,’’ Massner said.
He has scored in double figures in four of his last six games and has averaged 12.7 points during a stretch that has included one of his better floor games.
Massner finished with a dozen points in a game against Incarnate Word and also contributed six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in a win for the Demons.
“I’m still looking for that consistency. I think that’s a big part of it right now, to consistently put up the numbers I need to put to help the team, whether that’s scoring or rebounding or being consistent on defense,’’ Massner said.
“It’s almost March and this is the time of the season where you want to be at your best and have everything clicking. As a team and individually, that’s where we’re at. Our next game, Stephen F. Austin, they beat Duke this year so we know we have to be ready.’’
Massner appreciates that now more than ever.
He plans to spend offseason time working to gain strength, adding 10-15 pounds of good weight that will help him compete from start to finish both in games and over the course of the season.
“I also want to become a more complete player, be capable of playing any of the guard spots,’’ he said. “That’s the next thing for me and I’m anxious to make it happen.’’