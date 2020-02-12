Massner's versatility key for Arrows' success

Massner ranks among the top two Arrows in virtually every statistical category. By no coincidence, however, the two areas in which she does lead the team involve getting teammates involved (assists, of which she has 72 in 19 games) and taking the ball away from the opponent (steals, with 83). She ranks third in the SEISC in both categories.

For the season, the senior averages 12.8 points per game (second behind senior teammate Eryka Dickey, who is scoring at a 13.9-point clip) and 5.5 rebounds per game (second to Dickey’s 6.5 per game).

The rest of the Arrow group is led by junior Sammy Ewart and sophomores Serah Shafer and Lindsy Massner, Holly's sister.

“We saw (Holly) had skills as a sophomore,” Brown said, “but we couldn’t get her to utilize those skills, it took a lot of coaxing to get her to understand she could shoot, she could handle the basketball. As a junior, she really started to take on those roles, but she still had a lot of girls around her that could do it, where she could sit back and say ‘You go ahead and do it and I’ll do what I need to do,’ but this year she’s really taken that role and said ‘You know what? I’m gonna do it.’

“Holly pretty much covers about every category in basketball and plays great defense.”