MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — It was the biggest goal of Joshua Mateo’s life by his own admission.
After an 80-minute slugfest, the score remained tied between Class 1A No. 3 Notre Dame/West Burlington and Class 1A No. 11 West Liberty. Then, in the 85th minute, the Comets put the final nail in the coffin of the Nikes’ season and clinched a trip the Class 1A state soccer tournament.
West Liberty’s Jahsiah Galvan-Batie intercepted a pass by Notre Dame’s Parker Davis near the Nikes’ box. The West Liberty freshman weaved his way through the Notre Dame defense and sent a low cross through the box that eluded every defender, including goalie TJ Schramm.
Mateo did the rest, as tapped the ball into the open goal to end the game with a 2-1 victory for the Comets. Teammates and coaches dogpiled Mateo, who emerged and led the sprint to the sideline, where Comet players shushed the opposing crowd and celebrated with their own after winning the Class 1A Region 5 regional final in Mediapolis.
“It was unbelievable,” Mateo said. “Their crowd was being loud and trying to get into (our) heads. We felt like we had to beat them, shut them up or something. We did that, and now we’re on to state.”
Saturday's game moved from Burlington, its originally scheduled location, to combat rain from the night before and potential rain throughout the game. In nearly perfect conditions, both defenses controlled the game as tackles were far more common than chances at a goal.
“The referee let us play on,” senior Eliseo Tapia said. “It was such a physical game, but we didn’t let that stop us. We played to the whistle.”
Tapia used that to his advantage when he got the Comets on the board in the 29th minute. Junior Gabriel Seele entered a corner kick into the box and Tapia, after faking out one defender, pushed his way through a crowded box and hit a header into the back of the net.
It was the first goal on a header for the Comets all season.
“Number five (Tapia) saved it for the postseason,” West Liberty coach Walton Ponce said. “That goal was brilliant.”
The Comets (11-7) were on their heels for the next 11 minutes as the Nikes threatened to score the equalizing goal before halftime. A Notre Dame free kick sailed just over the West Liberty goal in the 31st minute, and another shot hit off the post two minutes later. Still, the Comets held on for a 1-0 halftime lead.
“It’s huge,” Ponce said of leading at halftime. “If we don’t the tone is different at half.”
Notre Dame (19-2) tied the game in the 53rd minute. West Liberty freshman goalie Bryan Martinez-Zavala saved a Notre Dame shot but stumbled near the goal. He didn’t have complete control of the ball, and Notre Dame’s Sam Brueck forced it into the goal.
The Comets were momentarily discouraged but bounced back to play the Nikes to a draw for the remainder of regulation.
“I was trying to keep our morale up because I knew if we kept our heads down, they were pressing, they wanted that second goal as well,” Ponce said. “They’re 19-1 heading into this game. They’re not used to the loss so they’re going to fight to the end.”
That score held until overtime when Mateo, a sophomore, scored in the 85th minute and sent West Liberty to state in Ponce’s first year as head coach. He only made two substitutions in the game, but his players responded to the challenge.
“Whether that was negligent on my part or not, holy crap,” Ponce said. “They stood up. The first 15 minutes today is the best I've seen them play. We’ll be playing next week and that was our third goal of the season.
“Now it’s just icing on the cake.”
Tapia said the team was “a little shaky” entering the season, but after the first practice, he knew West Liberty was capable of this sort of run. And the senior dedicated it to assistant coach Vicente Ferrer, who is in his last season with the program.
“These four years he grew up with us so we wanted to dedicate it to him,” Tapia said. “Especially the seniors because we’ve been here since the first year he was here.”
West Liberty received the No. 8 seed in the Class 1A tournament and will play No. 1 seed North Polk Thursday at 12 p.m. at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
“I’m ready,” Mateo said with a smile. “I think the whole team is ready, too.”
