This season's champions of the Bowler of the Year, Sweet 16 and Youth City Roll Off at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.

Front row (L to R): Sarah Nelson, Devin LeRette. Middle row (L to R): Tabitha Bieri, Judy Hocke. Back row (L to R): Larry Roberson, Matt Weggen, Nick Yocum, Jeanne Staley.