Matt Weggen knows leading after the first four games of the Muscatine United States Bowling Congress Bowler of the Year division means nothing.
“This is one of the hardest tournaments that I bowl in to win,” Weggen said. “You almost have to win it twice.”
After leading the field with a 1,061 total through four games, Weggen finished the job by beating Lorn Crawford in the final round of stepladder bowling, 257-222, to clinch the Division I Bowler of the Year crown Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.
“It all came together,” Weggen said. “If you had told me I’d average 260 in the five games I would have called you a liar.”
Weggen had the good fortune of bowling from in front in the championship round after an early split caused Crawford to leave a pin. Weggen closed the deal with three consecutive strikes to clinch the championship, his fourth title in 16 appearances at the event.
“I exhaled big time,” Weggen said of Crawford’s gutter ball. “I love bowling in my hometown. It’s a great accomplishment. It doesn’t pay anything but the prestige is enough.”
On the women’s side, Tabitha Bieri earned her sixth title by winning the Division I Sweet 16. Although the six-time champion admitted to being more nervous this year than any other, she posted the highest four-game series (948) and defeated Lori Harris 259-207 in the championship round of the bowling stepladder.
“I was just throwing it the way I normally throw it,” Bieri said. “I knew I was bowling against a bunch of ladies who are amazing bowlers and knew I had to bring my ‘A’ game.”
Meanwhile, Nick Yocum entered his first Bowler of the Year competition with the goal of finishing inside the top four and qualifying for the stepladder. After bowling a 201 in the fourth game and finishing his four-game series with a 777, Yocum thought that was out of reach.
“I thought there was no way I finished fourth,” he said with a laugh. “I had put my stuff away.
“They told me to get my stuff back out because I finished fourth. I was like really? I got my stuff back out and ended up doing pretty dang good.”
Indeed, Yocum, who increased his score in each game, earned his first title with a 257-205 win in the championship over James Hooker in Men’s Division II. Yocum rattled off five consecutive strikes to close out a win.
“I’ve bowled a lot of 300s but this is probably the most pressure I’ve ever felt,” Yocum said. “It was crazy. I can’t even explain it. It’s just super exciting.”
In the senior division, Larry Roberson earned his fourth title, and his third in the senior division, by beating Jeff Swank 247-192 in the championship game. Roberson, who said it’s been a rough start to the season, finished with a 954 four-game series before eventually winning the title.
“I just wasn’t making good shots,” Roberson said of his early-season struggles. I was releasing the ball a bit different three or four times a game. I focused on having a consistent release and making better shots. That pretty much all it was.”
Devin LeRette won the Boys Rolloff with a 308-232 win over Jackson Bieri in the championship game. LeRette finished his three-game series with a 757 total with handicap. Bieri placed second and Traven Tillie finished third.
Meanwhile, Jeanne Staley won the Sweet 16 Division II. She bowled a four-game series of 771 and beat Misty Hunter in the final round 178-171 to win her first title in the event.
“It was awesome,” Staley said. “I bowled better than I have in a long time.”
In the Girls Rolloff, Sarah Nelson narrowly defeated Abigail Everett 231-230 in a handicap game to win the title in her first appearance. Nelson rolled a 714 three-game series with handicap while Everett had a 763, but Nelson managed to outdo Everett when it mattered most.
“I was really scared at the end,” Nelson said. “When I won I was like ‘No way.’ That blew my mind."
Finally, Judy Hocke, who doubles as the USBC President, won the Sweet 16 Senior Division title with a 210-192 win over Staley in the final round. After bowling below her average in the opening two games, Hocke finished strong to claim her second title and first in the senior division.
“It’s great,” Hocke said. “Both of my daughters live out of town and they brought my grandkids and surprised me (Saturday.) I’ve bowled with all these ladies for 40 years and we’re all friends. That makes it so much more fun.”
Hocke said the event went “without a hitch,” and her fellow bowlers agreed.
“It’s awesome,” Bieri said of the event. “This is what all of us women and kids look forward to every year. It’s just an amazing thing. We all try to bring our ‘A’ game and that’s what we did today.”
Local Bowling
Muscatine USBC Bowler of the Year and Sweet 16
Men
Bowler of the Year Division I
Scores – Matt Weggen 279-278-258-246 – 1,061; Lorn Crawford 279-279-276-183 – 1,017; Trey Sander 239-224-279-237 – 979; Dennis Wagoner 215-258-279-212 – 964; Fred Bodman 212-269-215-249 – 945; Dale Turner 227-212-246-256 – 941; Josh Anderson 205-151-299-258 – 913; Scott Berlin 268-193-185-257 – 903; Stephen Ford 244-204-196-246 – 890; Wesley Morse 279-241-185-184 – 889; Seth Sanders 216-202-192-249 – 859; Nathan panther 211-225-195-213—844; Mark Frye 216-202-247-177 – 842; Charles Calcott III 174-203-224-231 – 832; Mitch Thomsen 173-199-169-183 – 724; Ron Schreurs 139-177-210-150 – 676.
Stepladder bowling – Trey Sander def. Dennis Wagoner 246 (58) to 246 (40); Lorn Crawford def. Trey Sander 277-241; Matt Weggen def. Lorn Crawford 257-222.
Champion: Matt Weggen
Bowler of the Year Division II
Scores – James Hooker 190-243-228-247 – 908; Chad Ash 198-180-246-229 – 853; Robery Sorrowfree 149-248-245-154 – 796; Nick Yocum 189-189-198-201 – 777; Andrew Vogel 176-222-213-151—762; Casey Carpenter 178-172-161-250 – 761; Mike Collins 197-175-207-172 – 751; Bill Leddy 190-192-200-167 – 749; Martin Mills 163-204-174-189 – 730; Ken Weggen 155-199-175-191 – 720; Andrew Paul 158-220-183-154;715; Michael Milder 191-179-194-148 – 712; Ann Balensky 178-141-212-168 – 699; Edward Sinsroy 155-214-157-163 – 689; Dustin Kiddoo 144-155-149-234 – 682; Dale Turner II 155-188-161-153 – 657.
Stepladder bowling – Nick Yocum def. Robert Sorrowfree 209-166; Nick Yocum def. Chad Ash 219-214; Nick Yocum def. James Hooker 257-205.
Champion: Nick Yocum
Senior Division
Scores – Larry Roberson 219-213-244-278 – 954; Jeff Swank 181-247-279-231 – 938; Terry Thein 227-267-225-210 – 929; Randy Heuer 224-247-211-227 – 929; Dale Turner 205-221-234-235 – 895; Beaver Bishop 194-268-204-215 – 881; Mark Pelzer 266-222-174-188 – 850; Mark Pelzer 266-222-174-188 – 850; Charles Greenwald 174-232-205-233 – 844; Dell Wagner 211-180-207-246 – 844; Dennis Wagoner 235-235-191-167 – 828; Keith Milder 210-174-221-223 – 828; Dave Wanberg 234-206-182-197 – 819; Stephen Ford 200-222-203-178 – 803; Rudy Aguero 168-167-182-223 – 740; David Metz 146-201-211-177 – 735; Edward sinsroy 170-126-210-179 – 685.
Stepladder bowling – Terry Thein deef. Randy Heuer 247-249; Jeff Swank def. Terry Thein 228-172; Larry Roberson def. Jeff Swank 247-192.
Champion: Larry Roberson
Boys Rolloff
Scores with handicap: Devin LeRette 237-244-276 – 757; Jackson Bieri 233-232-287 – 752; Traven Tillie 195-271-281 – 747; Maison Gerdts 254-225-253 – 732; Drake Cromer 253-234-239 – 726; Carter Riley 214-222-279 – 715; Wyatt Skidmore 220-246-246 – 712; Allen Stauffer 283-223-195 – 701; Noah Miller 184-240-262 – 686; Marcus Madsen 208-248-227 – 683; Erick Ford 214-175-254 – 643; Zachery Robertson 202-235-177 – 614; Walter O. Evans III 164-218-195 – 577.
Stepladder bowling with handicap – Jackson Bieri def. Traven Tillie 241-198; Devin LeRette def. Jackson Bieri 308-232.
Champion: Devin LeRette
Women
Sweet 16 Division I
Scores – Tabitha Bieri 206-269-266-207 – 948; Kayla Skidmore 220-159-236-259 – 874; Lori Harris 169-224-258-223 – 874; Tara Hogan 213-206-259-176 – 854; Triscia Klein 155-206-236-233 – 830; Lisa Madsen 204-192-202-219 – 817; Laurie Lanfier 198-208-200-207 – 813; Lori Easterla 182-189-201-232 – 804; Hannah Lake 168-233-253-148 – 802; Courtney Morse 174-176-190-245 – 785; Cathy Ribbink 172-147-267-183 – 769; Sandy Cordrey 181-211-160-205 – 760; Lindsey Gosselin 212-172-185-155 – 724; Alicia Paybe 152-207-157-180 – 696; Beth Wingerter 158-158-159-174 – 649; Ronda Honts 160-170-164-152 – 646.
Stepladder bowling – Tara Hogan def. Kayla Skidmore 246-201; Lori Harris def. Tara Hogan 246-245 (59-36 rolloff); Tabitha Bieri def. Lori Harris 259-207.
Champion – Tabitha Bieri
Sweet 16 Division II
Scores – Jeanne Staley 237-199-194-141 – 771; Misty Hunter 194-151-194-198 – 737; Jeannie Neipert 182-155-169-182 – 688; Sandra Riley 179-189-167-140 – 675; Annie Bodman 128-169;174;191 – 662; Connie Clemens 176-141-178-161 – 656; Julianna Perez 153-149-173-161 – 646; Sharon Brown 175-169-152-142 – 638; Cassandra Morse 151-149-173-157 – 630; Fran Miller 175-139-138-175 – 627; Eva Belitz 142-128-157-188 – 615; Tiffany Skidmore 144-147-125-167 – 583; Robin White 152-151-135-123 – 561; Denise Rethamel 146-145-141-125 – 557; Mary Jo Thein 135-124-137-136 – 532; Kimberly Tomasson 116-142-129-139 – 526.
Stepladder bowling – Jeannie Neipert def. Sandra Riley 183-139; Misty Hunter def. Jeannie Neipert 181-171; Jeanne Staley def. Misty Hunter 178-171.
Champion: Jeanne Staley
Sweet 16 Senior Division
Scores – Jeanne Staley 190-179-200-189 – 758; Judy Hocke 168-164-194-206 – 734; Peggy Shepherd 158-189-164-158 – 669; Ciony Metz 149-158-191-155 – 653; Annie Bodman 165-158-179-136 – 638; Barbera Heuer 177-172-154-133 – 636; Eva Belitz 141-177-206-107 – 631; Debbie Rudolph 176-155-155-136 – 622; Beverly Marlowe 155-153-155-157 – 620; Connie Clemens 167-135-135-167 – 604; Eileen Millikin 134-154-128-182 – 598; Karlyn Logen 158-152-163-124 – 597; Sharon Brown 129-142-170-130 – 571; Jeannie Neipert 135-136-132-165 – 568; Jackie Kemp 143-133-153-100 – 529; Jane Murdock 134-122-143-110 – 509.
Stepladder bowling – Ciony Metz def. Peggy Shepherd 130-125; Judy Hocke def. Ciony Metz 211-171; Judy Hocke def. Jeanne Staley 210-192.
Champion: Judy Hocke
Girls Rolloff
Scores with handicap – Abigail Everett 223-237-303 – 763; Sarah Nelson 220-258-236 – 714; Jersey Lessenger 227-268-216 – 711; Rhylann Lessenger 215-260-232 – 707; Madisyn Gerdts 225-244-235 – 704; Keely Williams 226-261-203 – 690; Shadyn Bishop 259-199-209 – 667; Hannah Anderson 239-205-218 – 662; Kamryn Taylor 200-248-203 – 651; Addison Weggen 260-178-206 – 644; Molly Bramble 201-217-196 – 614; Genna Evans 185-200-183 – 568.
Stepladder bowling with handicap – Sarah Nelson def. Jersey Lessenger 266-246; Sarah Nelson def. Abigail Everett 231-230.
Champion: Sarah Nelson
