The Muscatine baseball team took part in a mattress fundraiser in late November at the high school's Van Hecke Center. The fundraiser was done in collaboration with Custom Fundraising Solutions and, specifically, Tim DeVoss.
In total, the fundraiser was able to raise over $4,000 for the baseball program.
A check was presented to the team at halftime of last Friday's Muskie boys basketball game against Davenport West.
The money will be used for new uniforms and other causes that will benefit the baseball program.
"The baseball team will be sporting a new look this summer with our purchase of new uniforms, which was partially funded by this fundraiser," Muscatine head baseball coach Grant Pippert said in an email. "From the staff, players and parents of the Muscatine Baseball Program we want to say thank you for your continued support and be on the look out for our 2nd annual mattress sale toward the end of the summer."
