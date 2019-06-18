WILTON, Iowa – If there’s been one question mark for the Wilton baseball team over the past few seasons, it’s the offense.
There are still ups and downs, and Tuesday night was far from the Beavers’ best night at the plate. But Wilton showed how explosive it can be at times in a sweep at home against Muscatine.
Collin McCrabb went 4-of-7 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead Class 2A No. 1 Wilton to a pair of wins – 3-0 and 9-0 – over Muscatine.
“I think the mindset is probably the most important thing I’ve changed this year,” McCrabb said. “I’m coming up knowing I’m going to hit the ball every time. No matter who is pitching, what the score is and what inning it is, I’m going to try to hit the ball hard.”
That mindset has worked beautifully for McCrabb so far this season, as the senior is currently hitting .512 with five home runs, which is already one more than his total as a junior, along with 17 RBIs.
His first home run of the night came in the top of the sixth inning. With the Beavers leading 2-0, McCrabb hit a home run well over the center field wall for the final run of the game. His second came in the bottom of the third in game two, as he ripped one over the left field wall off Muscatine pitcher Josh Dieckman.
“He worked really hard in the offseason,” Wilton coach Jake Souhrada said of McCrabb. “He’s had great approaches at the plate and his outs are hard outs.”
After hitting well but only producing six runs through the first 12 innings, the floodgates finally opened in the 6th inning of game two for the Beavers. Wilton scored six runs off seven hits to take a 9-0 lead.
“It seems this year our hitting is contagious,” McCrabb said. “Once somebody starts it everybody follows.”
Entering Tuesday’s games the Beavers ranked 10th in Class 2A in batting average, a big improvement from last year’s team that finished the season ranked 27th. McCrabb credits the improvement to an improved mental approach.
“We had a speaker come in this year, his name is Ethan Miller,” McCrabb said. “He helped with our mental side of the game. Going up every time knowing you’re going to get a hit is the right mindset to have.
“Everybody is hitting the ball harder and farther.”
That was certainly the case in the sixth inning, which started with a single by Clayton Cooling and a RBI triple by Garrett Bohnsack. McCrabb, Jared Townsend and Brock Hartley all ripped RBI doubles as the Beavers pulled away from the Muskies (7-9).
Wilton didn’t stray from its usual form on defense, as Ashton Stoelk and AJ Bosten both pitched complete-game shutouts while the top two pitchers – McCrabb and Townsend – manned third and first base, respectively.
“Those guys are top line pitchers,” Souhrada said of Stoelk and Bosten. “They’d be ones or twos on most teams in our conference.”
They have both helped with the absence of McCrabb on the mound. He hasn’t pitched since the first week of the season due to a shoulder injury but hopes to make an appearance later this week as the injury has progressed nicely.
For the Muskies, first-year coach Grant Pippert was proud of the way his starting pitchers performed. Zach Eversmeyer went all seven innings in game one while Josh Dieckman pitched just under six innings in game two.
“Zach and Josh pitched really well,” Pippert said. “If (Josh) can lock in and throw strikes, which he did tonight, the sky is the limit. He hasn’t worked on pitching a lot, he’s pretty raw. If he commits to it I’ll probably be watching him in college.”
The Muskies had chances to put runs on the board, with their best opportunity coming after a single by Dawson Toborg to load the bases in the top of the third in game two. Drew Logel struck out looking and Thomas LoBianco popped out to end the inning.
“Offensively I’m going to plead the fifth,” Pippert said. “My mom taught me if I don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything. You’re never going to win a game if you don’t score.”
