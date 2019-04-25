West Liberty's Austin McMichael is concentrating on clearing hurdles. He's definitely faced his share of them.
“The past week has been a lot of rest, a lot of working on speed and agility and kind of working toward getting over that next hurdle," McMichael said.
That next hurdle will come on a big stage for McMichael, who qualified for the Drake Relays for a second consecutive season. He will compete in the 110 hurdles and in the shuttle hurdle relay.
For McMichael, the idea of clearing hurdles functions as both a metaphor and reality.
Last season at the state meet, McMichael finished 14th in the prelims with a time of 15.93. He was the top-finishing sophomore in Class 2A.
McMichael, along with Will Esmoil, Seth Feldman and Sam Gingerich, also took eighth place in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay. So McMichael was exposed to quite a bit of big-event pressure and the environment that comes with it.
He’s also been exposed to it all going wrong when you least expect it.
West Liberty’s Michael Hartman, who’s now running at the collegiate level at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, tore his hamstring during the last year's state meet. The injury virtually destroyed the Comets' chances at taking home a medal in a couple of relays.
Although McMichael wasn’t on the relays that Hartman ran on, seeing it happen on his own team sent a message. And McMichael is doing everything in his power to make sure it doesn’t happen to him.
“It really helps you stay honest and just try to stay away from injuries by working on better form and stretching,” McMichael said, “(Hartman) tore his hamstring at the beginning of the state meet so after that a lot of relays went south and we decided ‘hey, we need to pick it up.’”
This season, McMichael has done everything he can to take on more of a leadership role. He credits Hartman and others he learned from as an underclassman as influences on how he looks at his role now.
“I’ve worked with a lot of great guys,” said McMichael, “Tanner Iske, he won the Drake Relays last year in the 100-meter dash and it was amazing to work alongside him. He taught me so much about how to run.
“Michael (Hartman) taught me a lot about going over hurdles and starting out of the blocks. My freshman year, senior Armando Revelez really helped me keep my confidence up and keep going and (taught me) to never give up. This year, I’m helping others, helping the underclassmen and taking (what) Tanner, Armando and Michael (taught me).”
West Liberty track coach Gus Garcia goes back to last season, specifically the Comets' district meet, when he saw McMichael start to realize his potential.
"(Austin) surprised everyone by winning it," Garcia said. "He's just been improving all the time."
