School: Durant
Height/weight/year: 6-0/175 pounds/senior
2017 statistics: Passing: 1,361 yards, 14 touchdowns, 9 interceptions. Rushing: 151 yards, 5 touchdowns. Defense: 24.5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss.
Other sports: Basketball. He also played baseball every year prior to this summer.
Signature game: Lafrenz completed 15 of 25 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 29 rushing yards and 2.5 tackles versus West Branch. On paper, West Branch was one of Durant’s toughest games of the season last year, as it entered the contest with a 5-0 record. The Wildcats nearly pulled off the upset but fell 24-23 due to a missed extra point.
College prospects: Has received interest from Central College, Grinnell, Western Illinois and Northwest Missouri State. Lafrenz’s recruiting is still in the infant stages, as he's started texting with coaches from these schools. His goal is to be playing quarterback for a college football team next fall.
Lafrenz’s greatest strength is: Leadership and decision making. He’s a natural born leader, and perhaps most importantly he has the ability to communicate.
What led to Lafrenz becoming a quarterback?: He was a quarterback when he started playing tackle football in elementary school, but stepped into the running back spot when it was needed as a sophomore. With a new coach and a vacancy at the quarterback position in his junior year, he went back to quarterback, where he’s “always been most comfortable,” and never looked back.
Head coach Joel Dierderichs on Lafrenz: “He’s got all the intangibles. He’s very intelligent and athletic. He can kill you with his arm or he can kill you with his legs. That makes him a very tough quarterback to handle in that way. He takes control of the games and makes really good decisions.”
— Evan Riggs
