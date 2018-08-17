School: Louisa-Muscatine
Height/weight/year: 6-1/160 pounds/Junior
2017 statistics: Passing: 1,667 yards, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions. Rushing: 541 yards, 11 touchdowns. Receiving: 1 reception, 66 yards, 1 touchdown. Defense: 20.5 tackles.
Other sports: Wrestling, Track, Baseball
Signature game: Kruse went 18 of 38 for 279 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 44 yards and one touchdown, and had one reception for one touchdown against Iowa City Regina. The game may have ended in a 55-34 loss for Louisa-Muscatine, but Kruse torched the eventual state runner-up as the Falcons were the third team to score 30 or more points on the Regals.
College prospects: Kruse wants to play college football, but it’s still too early in the recruiting process for the incoming junior. Although he plays defensive back, his goal is to stick with quarterback at the next level.
Kruse’s greatest strength is: His athleticism, playmaking ability and competitive edge. He’s on his third coach in three seasons, and has showed his versatility by being able to adapt well to each offense.
What led to Kruse becoming a quarterback?: It’s something Kruse always wanted to do and took the opportunity in the eighth grade. He was drawn to the position because he likes being in charge of the offense, and once he realized he was good at it, he stuck with it.
Head coach Eric Gabe on Kruse: “If you can take a quarterback out of the game and his legs aren’t really a threat, there’s some things you can do to put more pressure on the rest of the team. When you have to plan for somebody like him who really changes the game both running and passing it’s definitely something you have to key on. He’s a tough kid, and he’s improving every day in the leadership aspect."
— Evan Riggs
