DAVENPORT -- It was a race to the finish line from the jump, as all the pregame traditions except the national anthem were skipped in order to get things rolling before the weather interrupted play at St. Vincent Sports Complex.
Columbus Junction and Wapello were on the just field just over 52 minutes before the game was called due to lightning.
It took less time than that, however, for the Columbus Wildcats (7-6) to prove a deserving winner as they accumulated a 7-0 lead by the time the game was officially called. Vanessa Mena had five goals for the Wildcats.
Wapello will play top-ranked Davenport Assumption (16-1) Friday in the Class 1A region 8 regional semifinals at 6 p.m. at St. Vincent Sports Complex.
The Wildcats peppered the Arrows' (0-8) goal with 27 shot attempts in just over a half of play. Of those, 15 were on goal. The relentless pressure was just too much for the Wapello defense to stave off.
“The girls knew what they had to do coming into the game," Columbus coach Alfredo Piedra said. "We had to start moving the ball, which we did great in the first half (and) got six goals in."
For the first ten minutes of action during Tuesday's Class 1A regional in Davenport, the ball mostly hovered around midfield and the game was a relative stalemate. But once the scoring started, only the lightning made it stop.
In the 11th minute the Mena, a senior, got Columbus started with her first of five goals for the shortened contest.
After Mena's first goal, the Wildcats scored when sophomore Lizbeth Paz-Ayala knocked in a loose ball right in front of the Wapello net off a Columbus corner kick in the 13th minute.
Mena stole the show with her handful of goals, but Paz-Ayala also played a huge part in the Wildcats' success as she assisted on three of Columbus' goals in addition to the one she scored.
“It started with the movement of the ball, they moved it nicely," Piedra said. "And once you move the ball (that well), you can get a lot of good looks."
Aside from the scores from Mena and Paz-Ayala, Columbus' other goal came from junior Ingrid Montero in the 30th minute, which was the Wildcats' fifth goal.
For the Arrows, they just couldn't find any momentum. They threatened a couple times, but any attempts to get on the board were quickly extinguished by the Wildcats' defense.
As convincing a fashion as the win was for Columbus, it didn't have to look too far to know it has its hands full in the next round. That's because Davenport Assumption was playing on the lower of the two adjoining fields at the St. Vincent Sports Complex. Assumption won that game by amassing a 10-0 lead by halftime over West Liberty.
“We have a great group, they work hard every day," Piedra said. "We’re going to face a great-looking team in Assumption, so we have to play 100 percent and we’ll see how it goes."
