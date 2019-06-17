DURANT, Iowa – The disappointment was evident for the Durant softball team after a 2-0 loss to Iowa City Regina in Game 1 of Monday’s home doubleheader.
Class 2A No. 2 Durant (16-6) was held to just one hit in the contest by Regina pitcher Katie Bracken, who struck out nine in the contest.
So, the Wildcats went to work on a new strategy between games.
“We shortened up our swings a little bit and started to get better contact,” Durant coach Kevin Kaalberg said.
That change paid dividends in game two, as the Wildcats scored four runs in the opening inning and cruised to a 6-0 win over the Regals to earn a split. Senior pitcher Kamryn Meyer tossed a no-hitter and struck out eight batters in Game 2 after throwing all seven innings of Game 1 with 10 strikeouts.
Meyer seemingly grew stronger as the night went on despite pitching all 14 innings of the top-five matchup.
“That’s just her makeup,” Kaalberg said. “The bigger the night the tougher she is. She can go all day.”
“I definitely think I always get stronger in the second game,” Meyer added. “It’s just working harder and pushing myself to my limits.”
The Wildcats failed to record a hit until the seventh inning of Game 1, but senior Ruby Kappeler set the tone early in Game 2. With a new pitcher on the mound — Regina freshman Emma Nibaur — Kappeler smoked the first pitch she saw to the right field wall for a lead-off triple.
Durant converted Kappeler’s triple into a run with an RBI double by senior Hannah Happ to take a 1-0 lead.
“I’m big on first-pitch strikes and (Nibaur) threw a meatball down the middle,” Kappeler said, “So I went for it.”
After Kira Schult was hit by a pitch, Nibaur was replaced in the circle by Katie Bracken. Meyer used a shortened swing to drop a blooper over first base to score two runs. The Wildcats scored their fourth run on an error to take early control of the nightcap.
“I think it helped us see the ball better and make better contact,” Meyer said. “I knew I had to score some runs for my team and that’s what I did.”
Class 2A No. 5 Regina (9-12) never threatened in Game 2, as Meyer held the Regals at bay with her low rise and changeup.
Allie Poston recorded her lone hit of the night — an RBI single — to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead in the fourth. They scored one last insurance run on a pair of errors by the Regals in the sixth inning.
It was a solid bounce-back effort after struggling to generate any offense in Game 1.
“(Bracken) moved the ball around well (in the first game),” Kaalberg said. “We chased some pitches out of the zone. She mixed it up and kept us on our heels.”
The Regals recorded three of their five hits in the opener in the fifth inning, resulting in the game’s only two runs.
Nibaur reached on a single and scored off an RBI single by sophomore Annie Gahan, who moved to second base on the throw home. She scored on the Regals’ third hit of the inning, an RBI single by Maeve Dunne.
That was all the run support Bracken needed in Game 1. Durant managed just one hit and didn’t score a run in the game. The lone hit came in the bottom of the seventh by Kira Schult, but she was stranded on first base like the previous two Durant batters to reach on a walk.
The Wildcats tallied six hits in the nightcap and four of those came off Bracken. Most importantly, they discovered a new strategy to fall back on when they’re struggling to generate offense.
“It’s something I’ve utilized in the past,” Kaalberg said. “You can still hit the ball into the outfield, it’s just shortening everything up.
“I think that will help the kids moving forward.”
Louisa-Muscatine 12, IMS 0: Mallory Mashek and Kylee Sanders combined to pitch a one-hitter in four innings as the Falcons rolled past Iowa Mennonite School Monday.
Mashek pitched three innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. Sanders pitched the final inning, striking out two.
Mallory Hohenadel went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs while Mckenna Hohenadel was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs.
Katie Hearn added two RBIs while Hailey Sanders and Mashek each drove in a run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.