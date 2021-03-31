MHS girls basketball coach Orvis stepping down

Orvis took over a program that went 3-19 in 2008-09. The Muskies went 6-16 her first season on the sideline. After that inaugural campaign, however, the Muskies failed to record double-digit wins in a season just once.

"This program was lucky to have her for as long as we did," said Wieskamp, who has been an assistant under Orvis at MHS the past two seasons. "She was a college caliber coach devoting her time to a high school program. She made an impact on every single player she's ever been around. That's a direct reflection of her character and how she does things.

"The game of basketball was important to her, but what she truly cared about was developing young women to be the best versions of themselves and that's what separated her. ... She was so instrumental throughout my playing career, but she's also been a mentor to me outside of basketball. I have a lifelong friend in her ... that is what I'm most grateful for."

The Muskies' best stretch under Orvis came with Wieskamp, Lerma and Graettinger. Besides qualifying for state in 2013, the Muskies made it to a regional final in 2012 and 2014.