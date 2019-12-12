Although there weren't many surprises throughout the night during Muscatine's wrestling triangular with Pleasant Valley and Davenport West on Thursday night, the night certainly finished in an unexpected fashion.
Muscatine and Pleasant Valley started the action for the night. However the Muskies only saw four of their own get wins against PV, the final ending up 57-18 in favor of the Spartans. Pleasant Valley also took the middle portion by defeating West 49-24. But the plot twist came right before West finished the night with a 41-33 victory over Muscatine.
"We're winning the matches we need to win," Muscatine head coach Joe Kane said. "I think there's a few toss-up matches that could go our way on any given day, we need to force the action and impose ourselves instead of wrestling safe."
The last match was between Muscatine freshman Collin Zellmer and West's Daniel Noriega. The two wrestlers were slated to be on the JV squad, but both coaches allowed them to wrestle at 113 instead of ending the night with a Muscatine forfeit.
Heading into the match, West was fresh off being deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct but was still in front 35-33, so a Muskie victory would have given the team the win.
Thus, to cap the night off, both sides and their fans gave their undivided attention to two wrestlers who nobody expected to be in such a position.
"It was an awesome atmosphere to have both sides screaming and yelling to have the whole dual on the line, and we had a kid that was a first-year wrestling, he started three weeks ago ... and the whole gym was behind him," Kane said. "The outcome of the match was not as significant as that experience. He's probably never felt more a part of the team.
"This is a sports where the most unlikeliest of heroes can pop up, credit to (Noriega) for being the hero tonight."
Ultimately, West's Noriega got a pin in 3 minutes, 42 seconds and gave West the victory to cap off the night.
For Muscatine, the middleweights were again the dominant section of their lineup.
Sophomore Jett Fridley (wrestling at 138), senior Carson Harder (145) senior Cedric Castillo (160), Tim Nimely (170) were the four winners against PV. All four were winners against West as well.
Fridley earned two pins in his matches. Harder took his first match over Caden McDermott by a 6-0 decision and then beat Ashton Urmie of West by a 17-0 technical fall. Castillo took care of PV's Nick Bruinsma and Dylan Tomlinson of West, both by pin. And Nimely won by an 8-2 decision in his opener against Ryan Kammerer of PV before going on to beat West's Kyle Riepe by a 9-1 major decision.
For Nimely, it wasn't so much about the final result, this was a chance for him to sharpen his skills as he tries to make it back to state this season.
"For me, it's just trying to learn how to better on top," Nimely said. "As you go on, you're going to meet some guys that you need to be good on top, bottom, neutral, so I have to build my game. Everyone knows I'm good on my feet ... this was for the future."
