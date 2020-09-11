Miscues cost Muskies in close loss

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Muscatine Muskies brought a new look into the game against Pleasant Valley Friday night.
But old habits die hard, and some self-inflicted wounds again cost the Muskies a chance at getting their first win of the season.
Muscatine picked up 16 first downs and The Muskies out-gained the Spartans 290-269.
However, Pleasant Valley quarterback Ryan Mumey crossed the goal line on a 1-yard sneak with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans a 21-14 win. That would end up being the final as the Muskies drop to 0-3.
“I’m proud of our team,” Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “They fought tonight. We battled.”
Senior running back Tim Nimely was available for the first time this season, and with quarterback Jake Draves shelved with a broken collarbone, the Muskies turned to Eli Gaye behind center. Gaye, a senior, has played wide receiver his entire Muskie career.
Nimely left with an ankle injury in the third quarter and finished with 162 yards, 115 coming in the first half. In the process, he become Muscatine High School’s all-time career leader in rushing yards with 2,572 yards.
Tanner Bohling was Muscatine’s all-time leading rusher coming into the game with 2,461 yards.
But Muscatine’s eight penalties went for 95 yards, five of which were of the 15-yard variety.
Spartan running back Caden Kipper came in as PV’s leading rusher with 75 yards. He was held in check in the first half, as the Muskie defense held him to minus-4 yards in the first half.
Kipper, however, ended with 15 carries for 56 yards.
Mumey threw two touchdown passes on his first three attempts.
If the Muscatine wanted to look like a new team against Pleasant Valley, it certainly accomplished that from a personnel front.
Mentor Cooper got the Muskies on the board with a 12-yard run with just under five minutes to play before halftime.
Muscatine maintained possession for much of the second quarter, allowing PV to only run eight plays in the second frame.
However, the Muskies did PV some favors in the first half between a fumble lost and a couple short punts.
The Muskies had three fumbles in total in the first half, but recovered two as Gaye got acclimated to being the Muscatine signal-caller. Gaye had one of the Muskies’ rushing touchdowns.
“We can only control what we can control,” Hawkins said.
