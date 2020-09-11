Miscues cost Muskies in close loss

But Muscatine’s eight penalties went for 95 yards, five of which were of the 15-yard variety.

Spartan running back Caden Kipper came in as PV’s leading rusher with 75 yards. He was held in check in the first half, as the Muskie defense held him to minus-4 yards in the first half.

Kipper, however, ended with 15 carries for 56 yards.

Mumey threw two touchdown passes on his first three attempts.

If the Muscatine wanted to look like a new team against Pleasant Valley, it certainly accomplished that from a personnel front.

Mentor Cooper got the Muskies on the board with a 12-yard run with just under five minutes to play before halftime.

Muscatine maintained possession for much of the second quarter, allowing PV to only run eight plays in the second frame.

However, the Muskies did PV some favors in the first half between a fumble lost and a couple short punts.

The Muskies had three fumbles in total in the first half, but recovered two as Gaye got acclimated to being the Muscatine signal-caller. Gaye had one of the Muskies’ rushing touchdowns.

“We can only control what we can control,” Hawkins said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.