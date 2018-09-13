Fall high school sports are in full swing, and Muscatine Journal sports reporters Kyle Heim and Evan Riggs take a look back at the previous week of fall sports and preview the upcoming football games in episode four of the MJ Sports Report Podcast.
The podcast will generally include recaps and previews of games, highlights of top performers from the week and football predictions, adding an extra element to the coverage provided online and in the newspaper.
This is for you the reader, so we welcome any feedback, whether it be critiques or things you'd like to see done on the show.
You can subscribe and listen on iTunes, Google Play and any other platform where you listen to podcasts by searching MJ Sports Report. You can also find us on Spotify.
