Girls golf
Beavers, Owens just miss state: The Wilton girls golf team shot a season-best 387 but it wasn't enough to advance to the Class 2A state golf meet.
Tipton shot a 350 to win the regional at Wahkonsa golf and country club, Wilton's home course, while Williamsburg shot a 373 to nab the second state-qualifying spot on Monday.
The Beavers' 383 placed them third out of four teams.
Eleney Owens led Wilton with a 93 and finished two strokes out of qualifying as an individual. Taylor Garvin shot a 94, Annabel Grings a 98 and Zoe Barrett a 102 to round out the Beavers' scorecard.
Tipton's Alli Nash won the regional with a 75, 11 strokes better than second place.
Muskies' season comes to end: The Muscatine girls golf team shot a 429 to place seventh at Monday's regional in Iowa City.
Bettendorf won the meet with a 333 while Pleasant Valley placed second with a 376. Sara McKillip led the way for Muscatine with a 98, while Ellie Howard shot a 102, Kate Manjoine a 112 and Makenzie Day a 117.
Bettendorf's Shannyn Vogler blew away the competition with a 70, 14 strokes better than the next-best golfer.
West Liberty places 11th: The West Liberty girls golf team shot a 458 to place 11th out of 11 teams at Monday's Class 3A regional at DeWitt.
Emily Bierman led the Comets with a 106 and Morgan Peterson shot a 112. Washington (371) and Central DeWitt (379) both qualified for the Class 3A state meet. Washington also had the top individual golfer in Kiki Guo who shot a 78. Assumption's Olivia Leinart shot an 85 to place second.
Durant misses the cut: The Wildcats shot a 421 to place fifth at Monday's Class 1A Regional at Backbone Country Club. East Buchanan (387) and Maquoketa Valley (398) both qualified for state. Maquoketa Valley's Kelly Winter was the regional's lowest scorer with an 85.
Softball
Wapello 19, Mediapolis 0: Emma Reid and Toni Bohlen each had two RBIs to lead the Arrows to a blowout win Monday to open the season.
Aliyah Lolling recorded a hit in all three plate appearances for Wapello (1-0) and added one RBI.
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Winfield-Mount Union 0: Hailey Sanders pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 as the defending state champions won their season-opener Monday night. The game was called after six innings due to weather.
Sanders also recorded the only two RBIs of the night for Louisa-Muscatine (1-0). Katie Hearn and Mallory Hohenadel recorded two hits apiece.
-- Staff Report
