Football

Columbus falls short against Van Buren: The Wildcats got second-half touchdowns by Will Schwab and Jonathan Gonzalez but it wasn't enough to overcome the 18-0 hole they fell into to start. The final ended up 18-12.

Gonzalez's score got Columbus on the board with seven and a half minutes left in the third. Schwab then added a 30-yard touchdown reception with a little over six minutes left in the game. But Columbus was unable to get a potential game-winning score before the final whistle.

The Wildcats are now 1-4 on the season. With the loss, they drop to 0-1 in Class 1A, district 5 play.

Cross country

Meet canceled for L-M, Columbus: The scheduled cross country meet at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex hosted by Clear Creek Amana was called off due to the recent wet weather.

No make-up date has been announced at this time.

