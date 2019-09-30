Football
Columbus falls short against Van Buren: The Wildcats got second-half touchdowns by Will Schwab and Jonathan Gonzalez but it wasn't enough to overcome the 18-0 hole they fell into to start. The final ended up 18-12.
Gonzalez's score got Columbus on the board with seven and a half minutes left in the third. Schwab then added a 30-yard touchdown reception with a little over six minutes left in the game. But Columbus was unable to get a potential game-winning score before the final whistle.
The Wildcats are now 1-4 on the season. With the loss, they drop to 0-1 in Class 1A, district 5 play.
Cross country
Meet canceled for L-M, Columbus: The scheduled cross country meet at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex hosted by Clear Creek Amana was called off due to the recent wet weather.
No make-up date has been announced at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.