Girls golf
Columbus Community earns regional berth: With a team score of 424, Columbus Community took first at the Fort Madison regional to advance to the next round of the postseason, which will be played on May 20th.
The Wildcats beat second-place New London by three strokes. Senior Aubrey Duncan led the way with a 93, which was the second-best individual score for the day.
Wapello also golfed in the Fort Madison regional. The Indians finished with a 553, which was not good enough for them to move on.
Wilton shoots a 401 to advance: The Beavers shot a collective 401, which was good for second place at their regional played at the Dyersville Golf and Country Club. Monticello won with a 377. Though Wilton finished a ways in back of the leader, they were able to maintain a top-two place and finish 18 strokes better than third-place Camanche.
Junior Taylor Garvin shot a 93, which placed her fourth individually. Hanna Nissan of Camanche came away with the top individual score with a 91.
Durant moves on with a 421: The Wildcats were able to move on by placing second at Wapsi Oaks Golf Club in Calamus. Maquoketa Valley won the event with a 418. But by virtue of being in the top two, Durant was able to move on. And they did so pretty comfortably, as the third-place team (Calamus-Wheatland) finished 12 strokes back of the Wildcats.
Two golfers from Durant finished in the top six individually. Sophomore Belle Rockow scored a 97 to finish third and freshman Karissa Hoon placed fifth with a 101.
Boys golf
Durant finishes third at Tipton regional last Friday: The Wildcats' low scorer for the day was junior Logan Callison with a 79. Behind him was junior Lucas Callison with an 84.
The Wildcats finished ten stokes out of second place, which means they won't advance as a team.
Boys soccer
Wapello routed by Burlington-Notre Dame: The Indians were unable to find the net during the course of the game, eventually losing 9-0.
Wapello only mustered one shot on goal, which was delivered by sophomore Christopher Ewart.
Track and field
Locals qualify for state track: The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced state qualifiers for the coed state track and field meet last weekend.
For Muscatine, senior Aaron Webb and sophomore Tim Nimely earned at-large spots into the 100 meters. They'll run in Thursday's preliminary.
Webb also will run on Muscatine's sprint medley relay, which automatically qualified with a runner-up finish. The other three members of the relay — senior Owen Hazelwood, junior Zack Hardy and sophomore Noah Yahn — also will go to state in the 1,600 relay with teammate Trei Tovar.
The Muskies' 800 relay (Webb, Hazelwood, Tovar and Hardy) also got the nod to run at state.
For the girls, Rylee Blake will be competing in the 3,000.
Louisa-Muscatine will send junior Brock Jeamby in the 200 meters, junior Chase Kruse in the 400 hurdles and the 400 relay team of Kruse, junior Kaden Schneider, senior Karson Cantrell and Jeamby.
The Falcons also will send a 1,600 relay of sophomore Kylee Sanders -- also a qualifier in the long jump -- along with freshman McKenna Hohenadel, sophomore Reagan Downing and junior Hailey Sanders. All four will also run in the distance medley.
Durant junior Jake Willkomm will compete in the long jump, along with senior teammate Mason Compton. Willkomm is also a part of Durant's 400 relay with senior Jeremy Carnes, senior Jack Voss and sophomore Bryce Pracht. Sophomore Abby Ryan will run in the girls' 400.
West Liberty has plenty of representation.
Senior Coy Ruess qualified in the 800 and is part of the distance medley relay with junior Austin McMichael, senior Seth Feldman and junior Talen Dengler. Feldman and Dengler will also team with junior Will Esmoil and freshman Jahsiah Galvan in the 800 relay.
The Comets also send a shuttle hurdle relay team of McMichael, Esmoil, Feldman and sophomore Sam Gingerich. Spencer Daufeldt qualified in the discus and shot put while Ashton Burroughs advanced in the 1,600.
Junior Jimena Fierro will represent the girls in the 1,500 and 3,000. Freshman Macy Daufeldt will also go in the long jump.
Junior Zach Hein is heading to state for Wilton in the 3,200-meter run. For the girls, senior Kortney Drake and freshman Kelsey Drake will compete in the 400. Kelsey Drake is also in the long jump. Senior Lindsey Ford qualified in the 100 hurdles.
For Wapello, junior Ricky Pforts will go in the 100, senior Caden Thomas in the 400 along with senior T.J. Dirth in the discus. The Indians will also send a girls 800 relay of freshman Sarah Shafer, sophomore Gracie Gustison, junior Holly Massner and freshman Lindsey Massner.
