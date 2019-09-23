Boys cross country
Burroughs leads Comets: Ashton Burroughs placed eighth at Monday's Solon Invitational to lead the West Liberty boys cross country team.
Burroughs finished with a time of 17:45.7 to earn a top 10 finish. The Comets' next highest placer was Julian Alvarado, who placed 50th in 20:04. Iowa City Liberty won the team title, and Tipton's Caleb Shumaker won the individual race in 16:44.2.
West Liberty didn't record a team score.
Girls cross country
Fierro keeps rolling: The West Liberty senior has been among the top finishers in nearly every race this season. Monday was no different.
Fierro placed fifth in 20:37.7 for the Comets. West Liberty's only other runner, Annmarie Eriksen, placed 50th in 23:11.2.
Bettendorf won the team title, and Mid-Prairie's Marie Hostetler won the individual race in 18:24.1.
