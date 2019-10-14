Boys cross country
Housman leads Wapello: Aiden Housman placed fourth in 17:16 to lead the Indians' cross country team to a third place finish at Monday's SEISC meet at Fairfield.
Columbus, meanwhile, placed fourth in the meet, the team's highest finish within the conference since 2011.
Tristan Kaufman was the next runner to cross the finish line for Wapello as he finished 22nd in 19:17.
Paul Hoopes was the lone Louisa-Muscatine runner and he placed 21st in 19:15.
Pekin won the meet with 39 points and had the top two runners in Brady Millikin (16:50) and Colten Glosser (16:58). Danville-New London placed third with 44 points and Wapello third with 112.
Columbus was led by Isaac Acosta, who placed 18th in 18:57. Freddy Vergara placed 31st and Gary Molina 37th for the Wildcats. Monday's finish was the best by the Wildcats since winning the meet in 2011.
"That was our goal," Columbus coach Steve Riley said. "We knew it would be extremely tough to crack the top three, but we wanted to be fourth."
Girls cross country
Arrows place seventh: The Wapello girls cross country team placed seventh at the SEISC meet Monday at Fairfield despite competing with just two runners.
Evelyn Peck placed 17th in 23:18 and Madi Lundvall 23rd in 23:46.
Pekin ran away with the team title with 37 points, while Danville-New London placed second with 66 and had the individual winner in Addison Parrott (19:44).
Louisa-Muscatine placed ninth and Columbus 10th in the meet.
The Falcons were led by Mae Cox, who placed 29th in 24:18. Juvixsa Valdez led the Wildcats with a 39th place finish in 25:42.
