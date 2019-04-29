Chase Kruse won the open 400, 400 hurdles and anchored the winning 800 sprint medley relay team to lead the Louisa-Muscatine boys track team at Monday's Highland Invitational.
Tipton won the meet with 139 points and Louisa-Muscatine placed fourth with 69 team points.
Kruse won the open 400 in 53.14 and the 400 hurdles in 57.13. Both times were more than one second faster than the second-best runner. He teamed up with Karson Cantrell, Kaden Schneider and Brock Jeambey to win the sprint medley in 1:38.53.
Girls track
Hohenadel, Sanders earn top three finishes: McKenna Hohenadel placed second in the 200 meter dash in 27.77 to lead the Louisa-Muscatine girls track team at Highland.
Mid-Prairie won the meet with 138 points and Louisa-Muscatine placed sixth with 49 team points.
Hohenadel and Kylee Sanders teamed up with Hailey Sanders and Raegan Downing for a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay in 4:19.06.
Girls golf
West Liberty takes third: The Comets took third out of three teams at a triangular with a 238 Monday. Mid-Piraire had the lowest score with a 189.
Marissa McMichael led West Liberty with a 53.
Rain impacts high school schedule: Louisa-Muscatine, Columbus Junction and Wapello girls golf were all scheduled to play in a conference meet Monday but it's rescheduled for today at 9:30 a.m. at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course.
Columbus' home boys soccer game against Washington, which was moved to May 4 at Columbus at 10 a.m.
Muscatine girls golf, Durant boys and girls golf and Wilton boys and girls golf and West Liberty girls soccer all had events called off.
