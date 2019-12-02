Junior Kylee Sanders had a game-high 26 and senior Hailey Sanders scored 14 to move the Louisa-Muscatine girls basketball team to 2-0 on the season.
L-M defeated Wilton 56-50 on Monday night in Letts.
It was the Beavers' first game of the season as they try to rebound after losing several key pieces from last season's team that went 21-3. Sophomore Kelsey Drake was the Beavers' high scorer, she ended with 20.
Not only did the Beavers have their hands full stopping the Falcons, but things were made more difficult since four different Wilton players fouled out over the course of the game.
There were a total of 58 fouls called on both teams, leading to a combined 72 free throw attempts by both sides.
Wilton led 13-9 after the opening quarter and held leads throughout, but foul problems plagued the Beavers and the Falcons outscored Wilton 24 to 13 in the final quarter to score the six-point win.
