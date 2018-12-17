Both Muscatine bowling teams continued their strong starts to the season by sweeping Davenport West Monday at Thirty Lanes in Davenport.
The Muscatine boys nearly broke 3,000 again in a 2,939-2,716 win. The girls, meanwhile, topped Davenport West 2,522-2,163.
For the boys, all five two-game series scores were higher than 340, with Noah Miller leading the way with a 436. Carter Riley chipped in a 406, while Marcus Madsen (350), Caleb Sterbenz (344) and Devin LeRette (389) round out the Muskie bowlers.
LeRette's 224 in the opening game was the top score by any Muscatine bowler Monday.
The Muskies bowled a 1,014 in the Baker Rotation, which included three games over 200.
Meanwhile, for the girls, Gabi Evans continued her red-hot start by bowling a 426 two-game series, the best of any girl bowler for either team Monday. She did so by posting nearly identical games of 215 and 211.
Kayla Maurer also topped 200 on one of her games on her way to a 386 two-game series. Emily Payne (253), Donna Beauchamp (349) and Gracie Brossart (257) round out the Muskie scorers.
Muscatine posted an 851 in the Baker Rotation. Both bowling teams will be back in action Friday at Burlington.
