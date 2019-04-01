Boys soccer
Muscatine 7, Burlington 2: Senior Angel Arceo scored a hat trick as part of the Muskies' 7-2 rout over Burlington Monday night. Freshman Miles Melendez also added a goal, his first in varsity action.
Muscatine coach Jose Varela was pleased with his team's performance, especially after a weekend that saw the Muskies come home with a pair of losses.
"It was a good game for us," Varela said. "After coming out of the weekend where we played top-ranked teams and were physically beat up, it was good for us to actually play a game where we dictated the pace and dictated the momentum."
Although the Muskies (2-2) allowed two goals, the game had been decided by then so coach Varela didn't mind the mistakes so much.
"We played the game wide, the way we want to," the coach said. "I thought the boys played a really good game. We gave up a couple goals we probably shouldn't have. But when you have that kind of a lead you can have a couple mistakes and it's not going to hurt you."
Boys tennis
Muskies fall to Fort Madison: The Muscatine boys tennis team picked up a couple wins in the singles matches, but were defeated 7-2.
However, the two victories the Muskies picked up were from first-timers, which head coach Ron Kiser was very pleased with.
"The two varsity rookies, Ricardo Pena and Leo Garcia, showed patience in their first varsity match," Kiser said.
But the defeat left the team focused on the fundamentals.
"Overall, we need to work on the basics," the Muskies' coach said.
Boys golf
Wilton defeats Durant by nine strokes: Logan Callison was the medalist for Durant at the event, despite the team loss for the Wildcats by a score of 185-194.
Wilton had five of their six golfers shoot under 50, so it was truly a team effort for the Beavers. Three of Durant's six golfers shot under 50 as well.
Wapello with big margin of victory over Louisa-Muscatine: The Indians' Walker Bolander came away as the medalist while his team notched a 205-227 victory over the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons.
Girls golf
Beavers too much for Wildcats: The Wilton girls golf team came away with a win over Durant by a final of 217 strokes to 250.
Annabel Grings of Wilton went home as the medalist while shooting an event-low 49. Three of Wilton's golfers shot a sub-60, which proved to be the difference as just two from Durant were able to stay under 60.
Louisa-Muscatine routs Wapello: The Falcons came away with a win by a 40-stroke margin. Sarah Martinez was Louisa-Muscatine's medalist, she shot a 57 on the day. Meagan Miller had the meet's lowest score in registering a 56.
Only one Wapello golfer, Kari Wilson (who shot a 63), was able to come away with a score that was better than any of the Falcons' five golfers.
Girls soccer
West Liberty shutout: The West Liberty girls soccer team wasn't able to find the back of the net as they fell to Solon by a score of 5-0.
It was the first game of the year West Liberty. Sylvia Havlacek and Piper Radcliffe each scored two goals to lead the way for Solon.
