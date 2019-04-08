Boys soccer
North Scott 3, Muscatine 1: Through one half of play the Muscatine boys soccer team was in a good spot.
Hector Martinez knocked in a penalty kick in the 11th minute and the Muskies nursed a one-goal lead for the entire first half.
However, North Scott drilled three goals in the second half to pull away for a 3-1 win Monday.
"I just don't think the kids were in the game today," Muscatine coach Jose Varela said. "We just weren't mentally focused. I think one of the things we need to do is try to connect some passes and do some positive things.
"You can't let teams hang around and we paid the price."
Indeed, after Martinez's early penalty kick, the Muskies 2-3, 1-1) were never able to manufacture another goal. Their defense dropped off in the second half, as Max Solis knocked in two goals and Alex Perez scored another for the Lancers.
"They took advantage of a couple defensive breakdowns we had," Varela said. "Next thing you know we're battling from behind. Defensively we should be a lot stronger and be able to hold that lead."
Danville 2, Wapello 1: James Wykert recorded 15 saves but it wasn't enough as the Indians lost Monday night's game.
Angel Chavarria scored the lone goal for Wapello (1-4) off an assist by Alex Earnest. The Indians have dropped three consecutive games.
Girls golf
Muscatine shoots 226 to open season: Ellie Howard shot a 50 nine-hole score to lead the way for the Muskies as they placed second out of three teams in their season-opener Monday at Flint Hills Golf Course in Burlington.
Kaitlyn McGinnis shot a 56, Addyson Randleman shot a 59 and Makenzie Day shot a 61 to round out the Muscatine scores.
Mount Pleasant won the three-team event with a 201 and Burlingon rounded out the event with a 229.
Regina 237, West Liberty 242: Emily Bierman's 53 was four strokes lower than any other golfer at the dual but the Comets fell to the Regals Monday night.
Regina had three golfers shoot a 60 or below, led by Ellie VanLandschoot's 57. Meanwhile, Bierman shot a 61 for West Liberty, which was the team's second-best score.
Louisa-Muscatine 212, Highland 243: Mallory Hohenadel was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 47 to lead the way for the Falcons in a dual win Monday night.
Sarah Martinez shot a 49 for Louisa-Muscatine for the dual's second-best score, while Highland's Kayla Cerney shot a 51.
Boys golf
Highland 205, Louisa-Muscatine 217: Highland's Jack backer and Louisa-Muscatine's Aidan Danz were co-medalists in Monday's dual. Both had a nine-hole score of 44.
