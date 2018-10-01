Nate Diercks could tell something was off with the Muscatine golf team before Monday's district meet at Hunter's Ridge Golf Course in Marion.
"I don't think we were mentally prepared for this meet," Diercks said. "I think ever since we came back in MAC and had a really good round we were overconfident and didn't practice as hard as we needed to."
Head coach Scott Schultz was hopeful last week's rally at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet would carry over to Monday's district meet, but that didn't come to fruition.
Muscatine shot a 372 at districts, good for an 11th place finish in what would be the team's final meet of the season.
Pleasant Valley, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Kennedy qualified their teams, with Pleasant Valley and Marshalltown tying for first place, and Cedar Rapids Prairie's Ian Johnston and Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Brock Barnhart qualified as individuals.
For Muscatine, Diercks led the way with a team-low 90. The senior was satisfied with his play but noted his score could have been better if not for some unforgiving greens.
"I left some puts out there that should have went in," Diercks said. "My approach shots were really good, though."
James Solt shot a 91, Brigg Burback a 94 and Grant Valiant a 97 to round out the Muskies' scorecard. Doug Custis shot a 100 and Dylan Bishop a 103 for Muscatine.
This season was filled with lessons for a young Muscatine squad after losing most of its varsity from a year ago. Now, the Muskies will return the core of Solt, Burback, Valiant and Custis next season. But, Monday marked the end of the careers of seniors Bishop and Diercks.
"It was a great experience," Diercks said. "Coach Schultz, he's a great coach, one of the best I've had in any sport."
