Volleyball
Davenport Central 3, Muscatine 2: The late-season skid extended into the regular season finale for Muscatine, which fell to Davenport Central on the road Monday 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 26-28, 15-9.
"We came up and played a little bit sluggish," Muscatine coach Tim Martin said. "We struggled to run anything offensively. We struggled with our passing and were out of system way too much."
Madi Petersen and Hannah Reynolds led the Muskies' offense, totaling nine kills apiece.
The loss clinched an eighth-place finish in the Mississippi Athletic Conference for Muscatine, which has lost six matches in a row.
Miya Wilkens had a match-high 20 kills for Davenport Central (6-15, 3-5 MAC) and Lexi Huntley totaled 50 assists. Martin said Central consistently found holes in the Muscatine block.
Still, trailing two sets to one, the Muskies pulled out a thrilling 28-26 lead in the fourth set. However, an early service error put the Muskies behind the eight-ball in the final set, and they never recovered, leaving Martin once again lamenting their lack of consistency.
Muscatine will open postseason play in Class 5A Region 7 next Tuesday at Iowa City Liberty (32-2).
