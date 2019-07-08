Muscatine logo

North Scott 6-11, Muscatine 2-0: The Muskies are now winless in their last 12 contests after a pair of road losses Monday night.

Muscatine (7-18, 4-12 MAC) fell victim to the pitching of North Scott's Jake Matthaidess in the opener, as he struck out 15. North Scott (12-15, 9-8 MAC) was led by Chase Moseley, who went 2-of-3 with one triple and one home run in the game.

"Dawson Toborg pitched a super efficient first game," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "I think he only had one or two earned runs the whole game. A couple of timely errors cost us."

Bryce Owen hit a two-run shot for the Muskies' only two runs of the game.

In the nightcap, the Lancers rattled off 11 unanswered runs off Muskie pitcher Drew Logel to win in five innings. Mosely hit another home run and tacked on three RBIs. Muscatine is back in action Tuesday night with a doubleheader at Keokuk.

