Softball
Hailey Sanders gets career strikeout 500 in L-M win: Junior Hailey Sanders reached a milestone in getting her 500th strikeout in a Louisa-Muscatine uniform. The Falcons won by a convincing 12-0 margin.
Sanders not only got to number 500, she threw a no-hitter over three innings while also going 1-for-3 at the plate, driving in two Falcon runs in the process. Kylee Sanders and Mckenna Hohenadel accounted for half of the Falcons' runs scored as each reached home three times.
West Liberty blanks Monticello: The Comets scored another lopsided win, this time over Monticello by an 11-0 final. West Liberty accumulated 14 hits while Comet pitcher Isabelle True only allowed one over six innings.
Austyn Crees knocked in a two-run home run for West Liberty in the victory. Brittney Harned added four runs batted in and Macy Akers had two. With the win, the Comets improve to 18-1 overall on the season.
Durant breaks late tie for win: The Wildcats, ranked second in Class 2A, took an early 2-0 lead over Camanche but saw it draw even in the fourth. The score stayed tied 2-2 until Durant drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Durant pitcher Kamryn Meyer registered 13 strikeouts against one walk and received the win. Coming in, Camanche was ranked 10th in Class 3A.
Wilton five runs better than North Cedar: The top of the Beavers' order accounted for scoring all seven runs in Wilton's 7-2 victory over North Cedar. Mallory Lange and Payton Ganzer crossed the plate twice apiece while Kortney Drake added three in the win.
Eighth-grader Charlotte Brown got her first varsity win in the game. Brown gave up a meager two runs and a single earned run in seven innings pitched. She got help early as the Beavers scored five of their seven runs in the first two innings.
Baseball
Durant called off: On the baseball side, the scheduled game between Camanche and Durant was postponed until a later date.
Wilton defeats North Cedar: The Beavers held a 1-0 lead through the first four innings of play before opening it up with three in the fifth. They would later tack on another two in the seventh for a 6-0 final victory.
The win improves Wilton to 15-1 overall this season as they are the top-ranked team in Class 2A. They play sixth-ranked Class 1A Alburnett on Tuesday night.
