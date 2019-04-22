Boys golf
Townsend medals, shoots a 40 for Wilton: The Beavers won their dual meet against Mid-Prairie by a final score of 170-181. Jared Townsend led the way for the Beavers with a 40.
Brock Hartley finished just a shot off Townsend's pace. Braytong Wade and Cory Anderson each finished under 50 to aid Wilton's effort in the win. Three Beaver golfers ended the day with a better score than the best golfer for Mid-Prairie, which was a 44 shot by Chaz Patterson.
Girls golf
Durant bests West Liberty: Belle Rockow led the charge for the Wildcats by shooting an meet-low 45. Makenna Buesing finished with a 51, which was Durant's second-best score.
Buesing's score matched the best by any member of the West Liberty team, which came from Marissa McMichael. All six golfers for the Wildcats shot under 70, a distinction only four of the Comets could claim.
Beavers finish seven shot back of Mid-Prairie: Eleney Owens led Wilton with a 46, but it wasn't quite enough as the Beavers lost to Golden Hawks 197-204.
Abby Statler of Mid-Prairie took the medal for the event. She shot a 45. After Owens, Wilton's next best scores came from Taylor Garvin (46), Annabel Grings (53) and Zoe Barrett (54).
Boys soccer
Muscatine postponed, moved to May 6th: The Muskie boys were scheduled to play at Davenport North on Monday but the weather didn't allow the game to happen. The game is rescheduled for May 6th.
Clear Creek doubles up West Liberty, 4-2: After winning three straight, the Comets are now on a two-game losing streak after losing to Clear Creek by a final of 4-2.
Two of Clear Creek's goals came from Mitch Evans. The others were scored by John Denny and Trevor King. West Liberty now stands at 3-3 at this point of the season.
Girls soccer
Mena scores twice for Columbus: The Wildcats outlasted Fairfield en route to a 2-0 victory. Vanessa Mena scored both of Columbus' goals in the win. The goals came on four shots produced by the Wildcats' senior.
The win puts Columbus at 2-1 on the season thus far.
