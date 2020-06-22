Monday's prep report: Wilton softball upsets West Liberty

Softball
Wilton hands West Liberty their first loss of season: The Beavers used a two-run sixth inning to take a 4-3 edge over the Class 3A eighth-ranked Comets. West Liberty failed to have a run cross the plate in either of their last two trips to the plate and that score would hold as the final.
Wilton pitchers Mila Johnson and Grace Madlock combined to hold the Comets to their lowest run output of the season. The Beavers move to 4-0, while the loss drops West Liberty to 5-1 on the season.
Ella Caffery and Hayley Madlock each drove in a run for the Beavers while Mallory Lange, Peyton Souhrada, Chloe Wells and Taylor Drayfahl scored Wilton's runs.
Austyn Crees, who had two singles, was the only West Liberty player to record multiple hits.
The Beavers play again today in Iowa City against Regina Catholic.
West Liberty will be in action next at Tipton on Thursday.
Baseball
Comets beat Beavers in extras: It took nine innings for the West Liberty baseball team to capture victory over Wilton. The Comets obtained the 4-3 win on a called third strike that got away from the Wilton catcher, allowing a Comet runner to score from third and deliver the game-winning run.
The River Valley Conference foes are now both 2-2 on the season.
West Liberty's win comes after they fell to Durant 12-0 last Thursday. Their next game will be Friday at Tipton.
Wilton wins their second in a row and will be home for Louisa-Muscatine on Wednesday.
Cancellations
Other area games scheduled for Monday evening were postponed due to the weather. The Muscatine at Pleasant Valley baseball game and the Pleasant Valley at Muscatine softball game will be played today, both games will be doubleheaders, starting at 5 p.m.
All eight scheduled Mississippi Valley Conference games were called off, between baseball and softball.
Durant's baseball and softball teams both had games scheduled at Mid-Prairie, that game will be played Wednesday, June 24.
Louisa-Muscatine was slated to see action in both baseball and softball. The road baseball game against Winfield-Mount Union is rescheduled for Friday, June 26, while the L-M home softball game will now be played on Wednesday, July 1.
