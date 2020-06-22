Monday's prep report: Wilton softball upsets West Liberty

Softball

Wilton hands West Liberty their first loss of season: The Beavers used a two-run sixth inning to take a 4-3 edge over the Class 3A eighth-ranked Comets. West Liberty failed to have a run cross the plate in either of their last two trips to the plate and that score would hold as the final.

Wilton pitchers Mila Johnson and Grace Madlock combined to hold the Comets to their lowest run output of the season. The Beavers move to 4-0, while the loss drops West Liberty to 5-1 on the season.

Ella Caffery and Hayley Madlock each drove in a run for the Beavers while Mallory Lange, Peyton Souhrada, Chloe Wells and Taylor Drayfahl scored Wilton's runs.

Austyn Crees, who had two singles, was the only West Liberty player to record multiple hits.

The Beavers play again today in Iowa City against Regina Catholic.

West Liberty will be in action next at Tipton on Thursday.

Baseball