Monday's prep report

Softball

Wilton 6, Monticello 5: Wilton pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out its season opener.

The Beavers opened a 5-0 lead with the help of a 3-run triple by Payton Ganzer in the second inning before Monticello rallied to tie it with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Junior catcher Emily Coss had two hits for Wilton.

West Liberty 8, West Branch 4: Sailor Hall went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs as the Comets opened the season with a victory.

Janey Gingerich went all the way on the mound for West Liberty and held on as West Branch put across two runs in the seventh inning.

