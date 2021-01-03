Morrison, Rogers tops at West Liberty girls tournament

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty and Wilton have a history of producing wrestling teams that are the envy of the area.

Schools around the state are trying now to replicate the success the Comets and Beavers have had by building girls programs from the ground up.

At Saturday’s inaugural girls tournament in West Liberty, both area squads showed promising progress.

“Overall, it was our first time back since break — it’s been two, three weeks now — and it was our first ever (girls tournament) at West Liberty,” said Comet coach Caleb Studebaker. “I really don’t think it could have gone any smoother.”

However, the day belonged to the team Anamosa sent.

There wasn’t an official team score tallied, but the Blue Raiders took the top finish in four weight classes as well as produced two second-place wrestlers and two girls in third place.

Solon, however, put on an impressive display of depth, placing eight wrestlers in the top four of the nine classes.