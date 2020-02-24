Morse, Falcons have record-setting day at state

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team is in a class of its own.
At Monday’s Class 1A state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, not only did the Falcons become the first team in state history to capture a fourth straight team championship, but senior Whittney Morse became the first Iowa high school bowler to place first three times as an individual.
The L-M girls didn’t allow for much drama either. With Morse’s first-place 484, the Falcons placed four inside the top 10. Freshman Jersey Lessenger was fourth with a 438, senior Shadyn Bishop tied for sixth at 390 and junior Madisyn Gerdts eighth at 375.
That meant all they needed to do was avoid disaster in the five Baker games to take home the team trophy. But just for good measure, they finished with the top team score there, as well.
Louisa-Muscatine’s final tally was 3,043, putting it comfortably ahead of second-place Central DeWitt’s 2,719. Charles City came in third at 2,577.
“They’re the gold standard of bowling,” L-M head coach Al Jordan said. “They’re phenomenal. They work hard and they’re driven to be the best. That’s a pretty combination.”
Morse’s 226 first game put her in third place at the time, but a 256 in her second game put her comfortably ahead of the competition. Christina Harrelso of Vinton-Shellsburg took second with a 451.
“I was just trying to stay calm and relaxed, just trying to have fun,” Morse said. “I wasn’t necessarily worried about getting the individual (award) … I just tried to be the best teammate I could. But I also wanted to do it for myself.
“It means a lot to me … When I was little I never thought I could be here and do this, but here I am. It also makes me proud to show the younger people and younger girls that they can do it.”
History wasn’t just set on the girls side, either.
Camanche junior Troy Edmunds set the high for state tournament history with his 566 series.
“I didn’t think it was possible,” Edmunds said. “I truly believe that if it wasn’t for (my teammates) I wouldn’t have shot what I shot today.”
“All year long, I told them to save their best performance for state,” Camanche head coach Brad Weber said, “and they did … They were locked, they were fun to watch, they were working as a team, that was the most fluid they’ve been all year.”
Edmunds and Camanche also took first in the team competition by bowling a 3,279. Louisa-Muscatine’s boys came in second at 3,075. Charles City edged Durant for third place by three pins. Durant’s 3,060 took fourth.
The Wildcats’ top bowler was senior Drew Henderson, who finished third as an individual with a 476. Charles City’s Cael Bohlen snuck in between Henderson and Edmunds for second by bowling a 490.
L-M freshman Keaton Bieri took fourth as an individual and senior Dustin Beaham ended up tied for sixth at 446. Beaham won the individual trophy twice previously.
“I feel really proud of my team and what we’ve accomplished this year,” Beaham said. “It wasn’t meant to be, I guess. This team means a lot to me.”
Bieri nearly matched Beaham’s 2019 state performance when, as a junior, he bowled a perfect 300. Bieri downed every pin until the 10th, but left one standing on his final ball to finish with a 299.
“I obviously wanted a 300,” said Bieri. “A 299 at state is still really good. The last shot felt really good off my hand, it just didn’t knock over the 10-pin.”
And the awards didn’t stop with the players.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Jordan was also recognized during the awards presentation. Jordan was given the Golden Plaque of Distinction to commemorate his accomplishments at L-M.
“It’s been a phenomenal day,” Jordan said, “one for the memory bank. There’s been good support. Parents and grandparents are here today, the school has backed up. It’s been a great year. This game is a lot of fun.”