Morse, Falcons have record-setting day at state

“I was just trying to stay calm and relaxed, just trying to have fun,” Morse said. “I wasn’t necessarily worried about getting the individual (award) … I just tried to be the best teammate I could. But I also wanted to do it for myself.

“It means a lot to me … When I was little I never thought I could be here and do this, but here I am. It also makes me proud to show the younger people and younger girls that they can do it.”

History wasn’t just set on the girls side, either.

Camanche junior Troy Edmunds set the high for state tournament history with his 566 series.

“I didn’t think it was possible,” Edmunds said. “I truly believe that if it wasn’t for (my teammates) I wouldn’t have shot what I shot today.”

“All year long, I told them to save their best performance for state,” Camanche head coach Brad Weber said, “and they did … They were locked, they were fun to watch, they were working as a team, that was the most fluid they’ve been all year.”

Edmunds and Camanche also took first in the team competition by bowling a 3,279. Louisa-Muscatine’s boys came in second at 3,075. Charles City edged Durant for third place by three pins. Durant’s 3,060 took fourth.